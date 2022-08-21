Legends of Runeterra spoilers showcases Equipment that turns into follower, new Landmark

Horazi The Darkin Lodestone Seal in Steel Corrupted Form Mechapulverizer Back Alley Bar

A total of six new Legends of Runeterra cards were spoiled today for the upcoming Awakening expansion, giving the Back Alley bar a Landmark while showing off new Equipment cards in the Bandle City and Targon regions.

Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain at least two new champions we know of. Kayn and Master Yi were revealed earlier this week, with today’s LoR spoilers potentially setting up the next champion. Three new Equipment cards were shown, two in Tagon and one from Bandle City. One follower was revealed, and the Back Alley Barkeep now has a Landmark in P&Z.

The three Equipment cards from the Awakening expansion that were revealed today are Mechapulverizer, The Darkin Lodestone, and Corrupted Form. Darkin Lodestone is a two-drop in Targon that grants its holder +1/+1 stats. The Equipment gives +1/+1 stats to a supported ally when the holder attacks. And The Darkin Lodestone allows players to spend eight mana to play the Equipment as the follower Horazi instead. Players can not use spell mana to play Darkin Lodestone as Horazi, according to game designer Jon Moormann.

The Darkin Lodestone Horazi

Horazi, an eight-cost Darkin, was the only follower revealed today. The unit has Spellshield as a keyword with 7/7 stats. Horazi also synergizes with Support, growing the supported ally’s stats to equal that of the Darkin unit. The supported unit also gains Horazi’s keywords for that round.

Seal in Steel is a new Targon two-cost spell at Fast speed that Obliterates an ally and creates the Equipment Corrupted Form with the obliterated allies’ stats. Mechapulverizer is a three-cost Equipment in P&Z that provides the equipped unit with +3/+3 stats. To play the Equipment, however, players must discard one card.

Back Alley Bar

And Back Alley Barkeep in P&Z now has a Landmark that summons the follower. Back Alley Bar costs six mana to cast, summons a Back Alley Barkeep, and reduces the cost of all new cards by one.

Players can test out the new LoR cards with the release of Awakening on Aug. 31.