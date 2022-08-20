Master Yi and Flow bring form and style to Legends of Runeterra Awakening

Master Yi level one Master Yi level two Master Yi Wuju Style Meditate Soul Sword

Master Yi has become the next champion to join the Legends of Runeterra roster, showcasing powerful attacks and synergies through spells and Equipment.

Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will add Kayn and Master Yi to the LoR champion roster. The Ionian champion has a spells matter theme, reducing the cost of a spell in hand by one for that round while also granting copies of himself everywhere +2/+0 stats through the new LoR keyword Flow.

Flow is a keyword that activates an ability or effect upon two or more spells or skills getting played the previous round. It’s similar to the effect on Eye of the Dragon while incorporating skills and increasing the ways to trigger Flow.

Master Yi

Master Yi is a three-drop LoR champion in the Ionia region. His champion spell is Wuju Style, a Burst speed spell that gives an ally +2/+0 for that round only and creates a Meditate in hand—a two-drop Burst spell that gives an ally +0/+2 that round only.

Master Yi Wuju Style

Level one Master Yi

Master Yi level one

Keyword: Quick Attack

Stats: 2/3

Round Start: Reduce the cost of a spell in your hand by one this round and Flow—Grant all allied Master Yi’s everywhere +2/+0.

Level up: I’ve dealt 12 or more damage

Level two Master Yi

Master Yi level two

Keyword: Quick Attack

Stats: 3/4

Attack: I immediately strike the weakest enemy

Round Start: Reduce the cost of a spell in your hand by one this round and Flow—Grant all allied Master Yi’s everywhere +2/+0.

Master Yi has the potential to synergize with a large number of already existing LoR champions, from Fizz and Lux to Lee Sin and Heimerdinger. And that’s just based on champions who excel in spell-heavy decks. Master Yi also synergizes with skills, opening the door for champions like Annie and even possibly Jhin.

Related: How Equipment cards work in Legends of Runeterra

Several support cards for the Master Yi package were revealed yesterday, Including the one-drop Vastayan Disciple and three-drop Jun, the Prodigy. Both units will likely end up in builds with Master Yi, providing powerful keyword effects per round and creating cheap spells to cast to activate Flow.

Players can test out the new LoR Flow mechanic and Master Yi when the Awakening expansion drops on Aug. 31.