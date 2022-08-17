How Equipment cards work in Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games has added Equipment to Legends of Runeterra in the new expansion, The Darkin Saga: Awakening.

Equipment joins Legends of Runeterra as a new card type with the release of Awakening on Aug. 31. Similar to Attach units within the digital card game, equipping an Equipment to a unit grants that unit stats and keywords while equipped. All regions within LoR will have Equipment cards. Silencing a card that is equipped won’t Silence the Equipment but will Silence the card, according to game designer Jon Moormann. And should an Equipment get removed, it returns to its controller’s hand. But there are restrictions applied to Equipment cards, preventing players from abusing them.

Equipment is different than spells that grant stats or keywords in that it can get used on a variety of units throughout the course of a game. If a spell that grants stats is applied to a unit that dies in combat, that spell and its stats are gone. Equipment returns to a player’s hand upon a unit perishing, whether it’s in battle or through a direct spell.

Image via Riot Games

The catch to Equipment is that it can get played once per turn. Players can use spell mana to cast an Equipment, but should that unit get Recalled or destroyed, its controller will have to wait until the next turn to play it once again. In addition to Play/Cast rules, there are other restrictions players will need to follow when using Equipment within an LoR deck.

Players can only Play/Cast an Equipment once per turn.

Playing an Equipment will use spell mana to cast it.

Once an Equipment is played, priority is passed to the opponent, similar to playing a unit or Landmark.

Players can’t apply more than one Equipment to a single unit.

Equipping an Equipment to a unit that has an Attach unit on it will remove the attached unit. Players must choose one or the other.

All removed Equipment returns to hand.

Within the Awakening expansion, there’s regular and Darkin Equipment. Unlike normal Equipment, Darkin Equipment gives the player a choice upon playing: choose the Equipment or a unit instead.

Darkin Equipment is packed with value as players can use it during the early and mid-game stages as an Equipment. Upon it returning to hand, players can then cast it the following turn as a powerful unit instead.

Players can test out Legends of Runeterra’s regular and Darkin Equipment with the release of the Awakening expansion on Aug. 31.