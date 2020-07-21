Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.6: Full notes and updates

Patch 1.6 in Legends of Runeterra is packed full of major balance changes, along with new cosmetics, the Spirit Blossom event, a pre-constructed deck bundle, and more.

The release of a new expansion, including another region and numerous cards, is just around the corner. Prior to its arrival, however, the LoR team has packed Patch 1.6 full of balance changes to Constructed and Expeditions while also introducing the digital card game’s first event.

Spirit Blossom Festival

The Spirit Blossom Festival will run from July 22 to Aug. 19 in LoR, featuring a new lab, cosmetics, an event pass, rewards, and quests. A full rundown of everything contained within the Spirit Blossom Festival can be found here.

Balance changes

A number of major changes were made in LoR Patch 1.6, reverting some previous adjustments to champions like Braum while nerfing overpowering cards such as Heimerdinger’s Turrets and Shadow Assassin. A full breakdown of every nerf and buff in Patch 1.6 can be found here.

Heimerdinger

Three-mana spells now create Mk3: Apex Turret, a 3/1 Fearsome (previously the four-mana turret keyword)

Four-mana spells now create Mk4: Stormlobber, a 4/1 Turret with Overwhelm (previously the six-mana turret keyword)

Six-mana spells now create Mk6: Floor-B-Gone, a 6/1 Elusive (previously the 3-mana turret keyword)

Braum

Braum Level one power reduced from one to zero

Braum Level two power reduced from two to one

Eggnivia

Health reduced from two to one.

Shadow Assassin

Power reduced from two to one

Crimson Disciple

When I survive damage, deal one to the enemy Nexus.

Legion Grenadier

Health increased from one to two

Last Breath adjusted to deal one to the enemy Nexus instead of two

Arena Bookie

Power reduced from five to four

Sump Dredger

Cost increased from two to three

New text: To play me, discard one and draw one

Zaunite Urchin

New text: To play me, discard one and draw one

Rivershaper

Health increased from one to two.

Hunting Fleet

Cost reduced from five to four

Power reduced from seven to six

Health reduced from seven to six

Golden Narwhal

Cost reduced from three to two

Health reduced from four to three

Will of Ionia

Cost increased from four to five

Relentless Pursuit and Lucian’s Relentless Pursuit

Speed reduced from Fast to Slow

Flash of Brilliance

Cost increased from three to four.

Steel Tempest and Yasuo’s Steel Tempest

Cost reduced from three to two.

Personalization and bundles

In addition to all the rewards offered via the Spirit Blossom Festival, there’s a new game board as well in the LoR store. Festival Shrine is the first Epic-tier game board that fully immerses players into the Spirit Blossom world. The cost of the Festival Shrine is 1,290 coins.

Another new item that’s being added to the LoR store for the first time is a pre-constructed deck bundle. Relentless Raiders is a ready-to-play Midrange Plunder deck that includes champions Gangplank and Sejuani. The cost of Relentless Raiders is 1,962 coins in the store.

Expedition balance changes

Fewer adjustments were made to the Expedition mode in Patch 1.6 than previous balance patches, focusing mostly on reducing the Freljord region’s overall power levels. A full breakdown of all Expedition changes can be found here.

