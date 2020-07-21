Every Expedition change coming with Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.6

Legends of Runeterra’s limited format, Expedition Mode, is getting another set of changes with Patch 1.6’s upcoming release.
Compared to the past couple of patches that the format received, this one aims to bring no overall changes to the macro rates in terms of how cards are offered. Instead, it makes more changes to which cards are offered in each respective archetype.
Riot said Freljord as a region has been overperforming in the limited format, partly due to the buffs that it’s been showered with in the last two patches. The way Riot aims to bring Freljord down a couple of pegs is by reducing the amount of beefy and high-end Overwhelm units that the region can see. This change gives opponents of Freljord an opportunity to come back before getting run over by a ton of excess damage in combat.
Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition Mode in Patch 1.6:
Battle Scars
- Removed: Ancient Yeti
Enlightenment
- Added: Rivershaper
- Removed: Shadow Assassin, Zephyr Sage
Frozen Solid
- Added: Elixir of Iron, Kindly Tavernkeeper
- Removed: Catalyst of Aeons, Stalking Wolf
Mega Keg
- Added: Legion Grenadier
- Removed: House Spider
Raiding Party
- Added: Warning Shot
- Removed: Alpha Wildclaw
Scrapheap
- Added: Arena Bookie, Clump of Whumps, Flame Chompers, Sump Dredger, Zaunite Urchin
- Removed: Academy Prodigy, Chempunk Pickpocket, Crimson Disciple, Imperial Demolitionist, Used Cask Salesman
Shadows and Dust
- Removed: Shadow Assassin
Spell Slingers
- Added: Jeweled Protector, Rivershaper, Spirit’s Refuge
- Removed: Insight of Ages, Shadow Assassin, Will of Ionia
Suit Up
- Removed: Avarosan Hearthguard, Scarmaiden Reaver
Terrors from the Deep
- Added: Chum the Waters
All of these changes are coming to Expedition Mode with LoR Patch 1.6, which drops tomorrow, July 22.