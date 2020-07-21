Every Expedition change coming with Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.6

Legends of Runeterra’s limited format, Expedition Mode, is getting another set of changes with Patch 1.6’s upcoming release.

Compared to the past couple of patches that the format received, this one aims to bring no overall changes to the macro rates in terms of how cards are offered. Instead, it makes more changes to which cards are offered in each respective archetype.

Riot said Freljord as a region has been overperforming in the limited format, partly due to the buffs that it’s been showered with in the last two patches. The way Riot aims to bring Freljord down a couple of pegs is by reducing the amount of beefy and high-end Overwhelm units that the region can see. This change gives opponents of Freljord an opportunity to come back before getting run over by a ton of excess damage in combat.

Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition Mode in Patch 1.6:

Battle Scars

Removed: Ancient Yeti

Enlightenment

Added: Rivershaper

Removed: Shadow Assassin, Zephyr Sage

Frozen Solid

Added: Elixir of Iron, Kindly Tavernkeeper

Removed: Catalyst of Aeons, Stalking Wolf

Mega Keg

Added: Legion Grenadier

Removed: House Spider

Raiding Party

Added: Warning Shot

Removed: Alpha Wildclaw

Scrapheap

Added: Arena Bookie, Clump of Whumps, Flame Chompers, Sump Dredger, Zaunite Urchin

Removed: Academy Prodigy, Chempunk Pickpocket, Crimson Disciple, Imperial Demolitionist, Used Cask Salesman

Shadows and Dust

Removed: Shadow Assassin

Spell Slingers

Added: Jeweled Protector, Rivershaper, Spirit’s Refuge

Removed: Insight of Ages, Shadow Assassin, Will of Ionia

Suit Up

Removed: Avarosan Hearthguard, Scarmaiden Reaver

Terrors from the Deep

Added: Chum the Waters

All of these changes are coming to Expedition Mode with LoR Patch 1.6, which drops tomorrow, July 22.