Every Expedition change coming with Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.5

Nerfs to mono-region and tri-region drafting are on their way.

Legends of Runeterra’s limited format, Expedition Mode, is getting more changes with Patch 1.5’s release.

While most changes to Expedition Mode in the past have been adjusting buckets, Riot has been recently looking at changing overall systems about the limited format. Similar to the last patch, where Riot attempted to make tri-region drafting more consistent, Riot is aiming to make fundamental changes to mono-region drafting in Expedition. With Patch 1.5, Riot will reduce the rate at which you’ll be offered matching mono-region wild pick buckets.

Overall, this will be a slight nerf to mono-region drafting, which is already tough to get going initially but strong if achieved early in a draft. Besides this change, tri-region drafting is continuing its trend of receiving buffs to consistency since the last patch.

Overall this incentivizes players to be less afraid to pick tri-regions more often if the initial cards offered are good enough. If this change proves to be too hectic, Riot stated it will make further adjustments if needed. In addition to these macro changes to the system, overperforming buckets and regions, like Freljord and Noxus following 1.4 card buffs, will be getting slight consistency nerfs. As usual Expedition patches go, existing underperforming buckets like Fishbones will be getting extra consistency buffs.

Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition mode in Patch 1.5:

Expedition Changes

While drafting a tri-region deck, slightly increased how frequently a player will be offered packs from the archetypes completely contained within their three regions during your Wild Picks.

While drafting a mono-region deck, reduced how frequently a player will be offered the matching mono-region archetype during their Wild Picks.

Ancient Evil

Added: Brittle Steel, Caught in the Cold

Battle Scars

Added: Stalking Wolf

Removed: Ruthless Raider

Fishbones

Added: Eager Apprentice, Hired Gun

Removed: Crackshot Corsair, Rising Spell Force

Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to Very High (from High)

Fluft and Tuft

Added: For Demacia!, Fury of the North, Iceborn Legacy

Removed: Babbling Bjerg, Omen Hawk, Vanguard Sergeant

Wild Pick Bonus Chance decreased to High (from Very High)

Noxian Might

Added: Blade’s Edge, Death Lotus

Removed: Legion Grenadier

Raiding Party

Added: Elixir of Iron, Yeti Yearling

Removed: Lonely Poro

Spell Slingers

Added: Insight of Ages, Shadow Assassin, Will of Ionia, Yordle Grifter

Removed: Double Up, Salvage, Solitary Monk, Spirit’s Refuge

Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to Very High (from High)

Suit Up

Added: Elixir of Iron, Unscarred Reaver

These changes are coming to Expedition Mode with LoR Patch 1.5, which drops tomorrow, July 8.