Every Expedition change coming with Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.4

The limited format for Legends of Runeterra’s expedition mode will receive another set of changes with Patch 1.4’s release tomorrow.

In Riot Games’ consistent efforts to always keep Expedition fresh and exciting, the team is making 11 changes to existing archetypes, while also changing one of the core mechanics to tri-region drafting. When players are attempting to use more than two regions at a time, the Wild Pick options that players will have more buckets from regions that are associated with the three regions that have currently been drafted, and less buckets from regions outside of those three.

An example of this change is listed within the announcement: If a player already drafted from Demacia, Freljord, and Noxus, then they will see archetypes that feature buckets from those three regions. Example archetypes include Suit Up (which is Demacia and Freljord) and Battle Scars (which is Noxus and Freljord). In continuing this example draft, archetypes that players can expect to see less of are Retribution (which is Shadow Isles alongside Demacia) and Raiding Party (which is Bilgewater alongside Freljord).

Overall this encourages players to be less afraid to pick tri-regions more often if the initial cards offered are good enough. If this change proves to be too hectic, Riot stated it will make further adjustments if needed.

Changes to existing archetypes come from the usual philosophy of adjustments to the limited format: buffing underperforming and inconsistent archetypes while making small nerfs to buckets that have been overperforming.

Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition mode in Patch 1.4:

While drafting a tri-region deck, Riot significantly reduced how frequently you’ll be offered Wild Pick options from archetypes that include cards from other regions on their roster.

Expeditions Archetypes

Afterlife

Added: Mark of the Isles, Phantom Prankster, Splinter Soul

Removed: Glimpse Beyond, Neverglade Collector

Battle Scars

Added: Avarosan Marksman

Removed: Stalking Wolf

Death’s Door

Added: Vengeance

Disruption

Added: Blade’s Edge, Shadowshift

Fishbones

Added: Chum the Waters, Rising Spell Force, Scrapdash Assembly

Removed: Coral Creatures, Daring Poro, Hired Gun

Noxian Might

Added: Culling Strike, Shunpo

Relentless

Added: Armored Tuskrider

Removed: Mobilize, Savage Reckoner

Scrapheap

Added: Crimson Disciple, Imperial Demolitionist, Savage Reckoner, Used Cask Salesman

Removed: Armored Tuskrider, Clump of Whumps, Rummage, Zaunite Urchin

Shadows and Dust

Added: Glimpse Beyond, Shadow Fiend, Warden’s Prey

Removed: Sapling Toss, Vengeance

Spell Slingers

Added: Double Up, Pilfered Goods, Pool Shark, Salvage, Spirit’s Refuge

Removed: Jailbreak, Rivershaper, Rush, Sleight of Hand, Will of Ionia

Total Recall

Added: Recall

Removed: Zephyr Sage

Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to High (from Medium)

Experience all of these changes to Expedition Mode and tri-region drafting when LoR Patch 1.4 drops tomorrow, June 24.