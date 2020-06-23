Every Expedition change coming with Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.4

The limited format for Legends of Runeterra’s expedition mode will receive another set of changes with Patch 1.4’s release tomorrow.
In Riot Games’ consistent efforts to always keep Expedition fresh and exciting, the team is making 11 changes to existing archetypes, while also changing one of the core mechanics to tri-region drafting. When players are attempting to use more than two regions at a time, the Wild Pick options that players will have more buckets from regions that are associated with the three regions that have currently been drafted, and less buckets from regions outside of those three.
An example of this change is listed within the announcement: If a player already drafted from Demacia, Freljord, and Noxus, then they will see archetypes that feature buckets from those three regions. Example archetypes include Suit Up (which is Demacia and Freljord) and Battle Scars (which is Noxus and Freljord). In continuing this example draft, archetypes that players can expect to see less of are Retribution (which is Shadow Isles alongside Demacia) and Raiding Party (which is Bilgewater alongside Freljord).
Overall this encourages players to be less afraid to pick tri-regions more often if the initial cards offered are good enough. If this change proves to be too hectic, Riot stated it will make further adjustments if needed.
Changes to existing archetypes come from the usual philosophy of adjustments to the limited format: buffing underperforming and inconsistent archetypes while making small nerfs to buckets that have been overperforming.
Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition mode in Patch 1.4:
While drafting a tri-region deck, Riot significantly reduced how frequently you’ll be offered Wild Pick options from archetypes that include cards from other regions on their roster.
Expeditions Archetypes
Afterlife
- Added: Mark of the Isles, Phantom Prankster, Splinter Soul
- Removed: Glimpse Beyond, Neverglade Collector
Battle Scars
- Added: Avarosan Marksman
- Removed: Stalking Wolf
Death’s Door
- Added: Vengeance
Disruption
- Added: Blade’s Edge, Shadowshift
Fishbones
- Added: Chum the Waters, Rising Spell Force, Scrapdash Assembly
- Removed: Coral Creatures, Daring Poro, Hired Gun
Noxian Might
- Added: Culling Strike, Shunpo
Relentless
- Added: Armored Tuskrider
- Removed: Mobilize, Savage Reckoner
Scrapheap
- Added: Crimson Disciple, Imperial Demolitionist, Savage Reckoner, Used Cask Salesman
- Removed: Armored Tuskrider, Clump of Whumps, Rummage, Zaunite Urchin
Shadows and Dust
- Added: Glimpse Beyond, Shadow Fiend, Warden’s Prey
- Removed: Sapling Toss, Vengeance
Spell Slingers
- Added: Double Up, Pilfered Goods, Pool Shark, Salvage, Spirit’s Refuge
- Removed: Jailbreak, Rivershaper, Rush, Sleight of Hand, Will of Ionia
Total Recall
- Added: Recall
- Removed: Zephyr Sage
- Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to High (from Medium)
Experience all of these changes to Expedition Mode and tri-region drafting when LoR Patch 1.4 drops tomorrow, June 24.