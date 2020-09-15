Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.10 brings a new Lab, Welcome to the Jungle

As with every Legends of Runeterra patch, the Lab mode is getting another experiment for players to try in a casual, low-stakes environment. Patch 1.10’s newest Lab is Welcome to the Jungle, the mode’s first constructed experiment. This Lab follows the shortest lasting experiment, Inventor.

In this new Lab, players start with Vulnerable and Immobile jungle monsters on the board. After killing opposing jungle monsters, you’re granted potent buff spells with different powerful effects that you can choose from. After jungle monsters are slain, they’re replaced the following round. The strength of these new monsters can ramp up as the game progresses.

If players don’t feel like constructing their own unique decks for this new Lab, Riot still provides different preconstructed decks. This allows players to hop into the newest experiment right away.

Patch 1.10 is bringing a lot of new content to LoR outside of this Lab, from Call of the Mountain’s first balance update to the other alternate play mode, Gauntlet. Nine different cards are being adjusted, including changes to Ezreal and Lee Sin.

Welcome to the Jungle Lab drops when Patch 1.10 releases tomorrow, Sept. 16.