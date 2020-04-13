Here’s every Legends of Runeterra final open beta nerf and buff

Several Legends of Runeterra champions are getting buffed in the 0.9.4 patch while other cards, like Vanguard Bannerman, are receiving a much-needed nerf.

The official launch of LoR via PC and mobile is set to take place on April 30. But prior to the release of Riot’s new digital card game, the team wanted to ensure that every champion and unit was viable and balanced. This includes several buffs to Yasuo, Draven, Katarina, and Kalista.

Adjustments were also made to units that included a nerf to Vanguard Bannerman and multiple buffs for followers in the LoR Freljord region.

Champions

A total of 11 new LoR champions are being added at the end of April upon launch. Existing champion viability remains a top priority, according to design lead Rubin Zoo, especially when transitioning into a new set.

“We expect champion health to be particularly important for us with set transitions—we want players to be excited to try out the new, but also for existing champions to remain compelling options,” Zoo said. “We feel pretty good about where we’re at, but have a few changes aimed at increasing viability.”

Draven

Draven has seen an increase in gameplay, but not so much within his own kit. A change was made to his level up, ensuring Draven’s Spinning Axes were used on himself in addition to being used to pump allies or as a discard when rummaging.

Old Level Up: I’ve struck twice with a [Spinning Axe].

New Level Up: I’ve struck with two total [Spinning Axe].

Yasuo

Yasuo saw a good amount of gameplay following his previous buff in the 0.9.0 LoR update thanks to creative builds by MegaMogwai and other top streamers. Getting Yasuo to pop off requires a full build around him, and if he wasn’t on the battlefield, the deck felt weak compared to other archetypes.

To ensure Yasuo sticks around longer, the LoR team buffed his health from three to four and buffed his level up from four to five.

Katarina

Typically included in Yasuo builds, Katarina received a buff to increase her “versatility and usability.” To ensure she sees early gameplay, the LoR team added an ability text when she’s cast from hand.

Old text: Level Up: I’ve struck once. When I level up, recall me.

New text: Play: Create a [Fleeting] Blade’s Edge in hand. Level Up: I’ve struck once. When I level up, recall me.

Kalista

Following her previous buff, Kalista has still fallen short of expectations. The LoR team suspected this might happen and has adjusted her level up from 4+ allies to 3+ allies.

Old Level Up: I’ve seen 4+ allies die.

New Level Up: I’ve seen 3+ allies die.

Followers and spells

Several unit changes were made in the 0.9.4 LoR patch. These adjustments mostly included buffs to followers who were underperforming. But a couple of big nerfs were also applied to Frenzied Skitterer and Vanguard Bannerman.

Vanguard Bannerman

Having ruled the meta for the last few weeks, Vanguard Bannerman’s run has finally come to an end. The Allegiance follower is still viable but not overpowered anymore.

Old text: Allegiance: Grant all allies +1|+1.

New text: Allegiance: Grant other allies +1|+1.

Laurent Duelist

Having seen little to no gameplay in the open beta, Laurent Duelist received a power buff from three to four.

Kato the Arm

The LoR team wants to expand the gameplay options for higher-costing units in the Noxus region. Aggro decks in the present meta have avoided cards like Kato the Arm simply because adding additional cheaper cost followers created a better payoff.

But with Overwhelm potentially seeing more gameplay due to new cards coming with the launch, Kato the Arm received a health buff to increase his reliability.

Health: Increased from three to four.

Avarosan Trapper

To encourage summoning Yetis with Avarosan Trapper, the follower received a health and power buff.

Health: Increased from two to three.

Power: Increased from two to three.

Starlit Seer

The LoR team wanted to improve the Freljord region overall, which included a buff to Starlit Seer.

Health: Increased from two to three.

Wyrding Stones

Ramp is barely played in Freljord decks despite it being a part of the region’s foundational identity. To ensure ramp is used more, a buff was applied to Wyrding Stones.

Health: Increase from three to four.

Frenzied Skitterer

Frenzied Skitterer has proven itself useful in a variety of archetypes, whether it’s during an attack stage or on defense. But according to the LoR team, it’s a tad too good, which has led to a health nerf.

Health: Decreased from three to two.

Shady Character

Often underplayed due to a low health stat, Shady character received a buff increasing its health to three.

Health: Increased from one to three.

Blood For Blood

Blood For Blood was the only spell to receive a buff. Seen as ineffective in Constructed and Expeditions, the cost of the spell was reduced.

Cost: Decreased from three to two.

Clarity adjustments

Four followers are receiving clarity adjustments in the 0.9.4 LoR update: Brightsteel Formation, Swiftwing Lancer, Trifiarian Assessor, and Shark Chariot. These adjustments were made to relieve confusion while also increasing overall functionality.

Trifarian Assessor

A text change was made to Trifarian Assessor from “Play” to “When I’m summoned.” This should create “potential for cloning and resurrection shenanigans,” according to the LoR team.

Old text: Play: Draw one for each 5+ Power ally you have.

New text: When I’m summoned, draw one for each 5+ Power ally you have.

Shark Chariot

Improving the “revive” function in LoR, the team reworded Shark Chariot’s text to include “Last Breath.” The change allows players to use spells like Iceborn Legacy on it while also opening the door for Purify. Warden’s Prey can also now produce a Shark Chariot.

Old text: When an Ephemeral ally attacks and I’m dead, return me to play attacking.

New text: Last Breath: The next time an Ephemeral ally attacks, revive me attacking.

Swiftwing Lancer

A wording change with Swiftwing Lancer allows it to work in archetypes outside of its region.

Old text: [Last Breath] Create an Elite in hand.

New text : [Last Breath] Create a random Elite in hand.

Brightsteel Formation

Players were often confused by Brightsteel Formation having the keyword Barrier when it produced a Barrier on itself and other allies when played. To alleviate confusion, the keyword Barrier was removed from its text.