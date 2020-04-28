Get Legends of Runeterra freebies with Twitch Prime for Rising Tides launch

Legends of Runeterra players can claim three free wildcards and an Expedition token for the release of Rising Tides via Twitch Prime.

Riot Games is officially launching LoR on April 30 via PC and mobile. As a reward to new and existing players, individuals with a Twitch Prime account can earn a champion, rare, and epic wildcard, along with an Expedition token.

Here’s how players can receive the three free LoR wildcards.

Step one: Link accounts and log into the LoR launcher.

Step two: Go to the LoR store tab and click on cards. There should be one champion, epic, and rare wildcard added.

Step three: To use the Expedition token, go to the Play tab and click Expeditions. When players click on Embark, choose the expedition token.

Riot is releasing Rising Tides, a new expansion that contains over 120 cards and the Bilgewater region, via PC on April 28 and mobile by April 30. Bilgewater alone contains 60 new cards being added to the digital card game, including five champions. In total, over 120 cards are being added to LoR. Several keywords have also been added, along with dozens of spells and followers.

The official launch of LoR and the Rising Tides expansion also includes a bunch of sweet rewards for new and existing players.

LoR players can claim their Twitch Prime freebies right now and begin crafting new decks at 12pm CT on April 28 when the expansion launches via PC and by April 30 for mobile players.