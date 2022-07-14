Riot Games continues to push card game boundaries with the newest Legends of Runeterra expansion, Forces from Beyond, highlighting three new champions and a focus on regional archetype support.

Scheduled to release on July 20, the LoR set Forces from Beyond will feature Kai’Sa, Gwen, and Evelynn. The first champion to get revealed was Kai’Sa, featuring a solid support package. All Forces from Beyond spoilers will drop daily, starting on July 13 and leading up to the official launch. And players will get a chance to see all the new LoR cards in action prior to release via the early access event.

The best Legends of Runeterra Forces from Beyond spoilers

Supercharge

Supercharge is Kai’Sa’s champion spell that can get included within the main deck without having to add the champion herself. Slotted within the Shurima region, the spell grants an ally Overwhelm and Spellshield at the cost of only three mana and can get cast at Focus speed.

Before the Forces from Beyond spoilers, the Legends of Runeterra balance team nerfed Zenith Blade via Patch 3.10. Similar to Supercharge, it has a cost of three mana within the Shurima region and it used to grant Overwhelm in conjunction with +1/+2 granted stats. Zenith Blade is a Slow spell and now only gives Overwhelm for that round.

With both Zenith Blade and Supercharge in the same LoR region, Shurima is getting a huge boost in power with the release of Forces from Beyond. Zenith Blade was one of the most played Shurima spells prior to the nerf and it’s possible that Kai’Sa’s champion spell will take over as a must-include spell in a wide variety of archetypes.

Trifarian Training Pits

Potentially one of the best LoR sleeper cards within the Forces from Beyond set is Trifarian Training Pits. It’s a Noxus region Landmark that triggers a Rally each round the first time an ally with five-plus power attacks. Trifarian Training Pits is essentially Scout for the Noxus region.

There is a downside to Trifarian Training pits in that it’s essentially a do-nothing four-cost Landmark (unless you have a five-plus power unit attacking) that can get destroyed. But when compared to existing cards within the Noxus region that either have Rally or Scout, the four-cost Landmark is a huge upgrade.

The only two Rally spells within the Noxus region are Apprehend, which requires a Darius in play, and Shunpo—a Slow speed five-cost spell that deals two to an enemy and then Rallies. And there are no cards within the Noxus region that have the keyword, Scout.

Two champions that will likely benefit the most from Trifarian Training Pits are Rumble and Vladimir. Both sit on the fringe of the meta and having the potential to attack twice on each attack turn is a massive upgrade to both LoR champs.

All best Legends of Runeterra cards from the Forces from Beyond set will get added as they are revealed, leading up to the official launch.

