Is Lightyear Frontier on Xbox Game Pass?

Lightyear Frontier welcomes all-comers into its peaceful world to farm and frolic, and the intriguing planet will become borderline overcrowded if Lightyear Frontier is on Xbox Game Pass.

While most games try to kill you or cause you a ton of grief with every waking second, Lightyear Frontier‘s passive and peaceful approach to gameplay ensures a good, stress-free time.

To be released in early access, Lightyear Frontier would join Palworld in the ranks of a game coming to early access on Xbox Game Pass—hoping to be a success story of its own. If you subscribe to the Game Pass service, let’s see if you have a free, one-way ticket to planet paradise.

Will Lightyear Frontier be on Xbox Game Pass?

Serenity. Image via FRAME BREAK and Amplifier Studios

Lightyear Frontier is locked in for a release on Xbox Game Pass when it launches in early access on March 19.

Lightyear Frontier’s platforms at release include both the Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you have Game Pass on any of these formats, you have already secured a place on the planet.

Lightyear Frontier will be in early access for approximately a year and a half before it’s released properly. Here’s what the brains behind the operation had to say on Steam: “For a large system-driven game like Lightyear Frontier community involvement is a must, and we want to get our game into the hands of our players as early as possible. While we have a long-term plan for the game, community feedback will help us prioritize and iterate on the game’s features until the gameplay is just right.”

There are grander plans for Lightyear Frontier in the long run, but it’s nice to get involved and muck in now—especially for free if you have Game Pass. To get you started and help you understand the game, check out how to get Aluminium Rods, swamp ammo, and upgrade your tools and Mech.

