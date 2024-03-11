Category:
Lightyear Frontier

All Lightyear Frontier platforms

Build your dream farm on alien worlds.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 10:53 am
An image of a house from Lightyear Frontier
Image via Frame Break.

The open-world, intergalactic farming game Lightyear Frontier’s early access release is nearly upon us, and if you’re interested in seeing what the game has to offer, you might be wondering where you can play it. 

Recommended Videos

Let’s take a look at all the platforms that Lightyear Frontier will be releasing on when early access starts on March. 19

Which platforms will Lightyear Frontier release on?

A Mech in Lightyear Frontier exploring the environment.
Mech it rain. Image via Frame Break

Lightyear Frontier launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be available to download immediately upon release on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Lightyear Frontier come to PlayStation or Nintendo Switch?

Developer Frame Break has not announced any plans to bring the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch as of yet. But, seeing as Lightyear Frontier will be in early access upon launch and for the foreseeable future, there’s always a chance things will change once the game sees a full release.

In the FAQ section on the official website, Frame Break discussed its desire to focus on community involvement as much as possible so the developer can incorporate feedback from players. If enough players want a PlayStation or Switch port, it’s possible it could happen at some point in the future. 

For now, though, players wanting to explore the world of Lightyear Frontier will only be able to do so on the PC or the Xbox Series X|S. 

related content
Read Article Lightyear Frontier release countdown: Exact start time and date
A farmyard view in Lightyear Frontier showing a Mech in the environment.
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier release countdown: Exact start time and date
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Lightyear Frontier release countdown: Exact start time and date
A farmyard view in Lightyear Frontier showing a Mech in the environment.
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier release countdown: Exact start time and date
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 11, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.