All Lightyear Frontier platforms

The open-world, intergalactic farming game Lightyear Frontier’s early access release is nearly upon us, and if you’re interested in seeing what the game has to offer, you might be wondering where you can play it.

Recommended Videos

Let’s take a look at all the platforms that Lightyear Frontier will be releasing on when early access starts on March. 19.

Which platforms will Lightyear Frontier release on?

Mech it rain. Image via Frame Break

Lightyear Frontier launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be available to download immediately upon release on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Lightyear Frontier come to PlayStation or Nintendo Switch?

Developer Frame Break has not announced any plans to bring the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch as of yet. But, seeing as Lightyear Frontier will be in early access upon launch and for the foreseeable future, there’s always a chance things will change once the game sees a full release.

In the FAQ section on the official website, Frame Break discussed its desire to focus on community involvement as much as possible so the developer can incorporate feedback from players. If enough players want a PlayStation or Switch port, it’s possible it could happen at some point in the future.

For now, though, players wanting to explore the world of Lightyear Frontier will only be able to do so on the PC or the Xbox Series X|S.