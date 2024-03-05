Xbox Game Pass new games for March 2024

A new month means more games are available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and Microsoft announced seven titles will be available on the service beginning in March 2024.
The new line-up of games was confirmed in a post on the Xbox Wire and includes two day-one releases in MLB The Show 24, which we already knew would be coming, alongside open-world space farming adventure Lightyear Frontier, which launches as a game preview.
There are also plenty of offerings from established franchises, with Warhammer, Spongebob Squarepants, and Paw Patrol all featuring. You can see all of the Game Pass additions for March 2024 below.
Game Pass new additions for March 2024
MLB The Show 24 is the stand-out highlight, arriving March 19, the same day Lightyear Frontier enters as a game preview. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is the first new game pass entry of the month, as it is available now.
|Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
|March 5
|Cloud, Console, PC
|PAW Patrol World
|March 7
|Cloud, Console, PC
|Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|March 12
|Cloud, Console, PC
|Control Ultimate Edition
|March 13
|Cloud, Console, PC
|No More Heroes 3
|March 14
|Cloud, Console, PC
|Lightyear Frontier
|March 19
|Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC
|MLB The Show 24
|March 19
|Cloud, Console
Game Pass removals in March 2024
Whenever new titles join Game Pass, a handful of games also leave the platform. But as ever, you can save up to 20 percent off your purchase if you choose to keep one of the following games permanently.
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|March 15
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
|March 15
|Shredders
|March 15