Xbox Game Pass new games for March 2024

Are you ready kids?
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 10:58 am
An edited image showing MLB The Show 24, Lightyear Frontier, and Spongebob Squarepants.
Remix by Dot Esports

A new month means more games are available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and Microsoft announced seven titles will be available on the service beginning in March 2024.

The new line-up of games was confirmed in a post on the Xbox Wire and includes two day-one releases in MLB The Show 24, which we already knew would be coming, alongside open-world space farming adventure Lightyear Frontier, which launches as a game preview.

There are also plenty of offerings from established franchises, with Warhammer, Spongebob Squarepants, and Paw Patrol all featuring. You can see all of the Game Pass additions for March 2024 below.

Game Pass new additions for March 2024

A promotional image showing games coming to Game Pass in March 2024.
Home run. Image via Microsoft

MLB The Show 24 is the stand-out highlight, arriving March 19, the same day Lightyear Frontier enters as a game preview. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is the first new game pass entry of the month, as it is available now.

Warhammer 40,000: BoltgunMarch 5Cloud, Console, PC
PAW Patrol WorldMarch 7Cloud, Console, PC
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedMarch 12Cloud, Console, PC
Control Ultimate EditionMarch 13Cloud, Console, PC
No More Heroes 3March 14Cloud, Console, PC
Lightyear FrontierMarch 19Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC
MLB The Show 24March 19Cloud, Console
The seven new additions follow Dead Island 2 onto the platform, which arrived last month. While Game Pass Ultimate perks for March 2024 are now available—featuring the Retro Hot Dog Pack for Stumble Guys and the Forgotten Bay Pack for Century: Age of Ashes, both of which are free to play.

Game Pass removals in March 2024

Whenever new titles join Game Pass, a handful of games also leave the platform. But as ever, you can save up to 20 percent off your purchase if you choose to keep one of the following games permanently.

Hardspace: ShipbreakerMarch 15
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch RemasteredMarch 15
ShreddersMarch 15
