Lightyear Frontier release date

Exploring an alien-filled open-world planet while wearing a mech suit is one of the many exciting things you can do in Lightyear Frontier. While there is a playable demo, early access isn’t available yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Lightyear Frontier will release in early access.

When does Lightyear Frontier release?

You can play solo or with friends. Image via Frame Break

Lightyear Frontier will be released on Xbox X/S and PC via Steam on March 19. However, it will only be available in early access, meaning it’s not the complete version of the game. Certain features and aspects of Lightyear Frontier could change once it’s out of development and officially launches.

Currently, developers Frame Break and Amplifier Studios believe Lightyear Frontier will remain in Early Access for about a year and a half to ensure the team can implement vital changes requested by the community and fix any bugs or issues that pop up during the Early Access.

Unfortunately, the Early Access version only contains the core aspects of Lightyear Frontier, just featuring the initial starting zone where you can begin to farm and create your alien homestead. However, the developers may add new content and zones throughout the development and early access period. But the full game will feature new environments, planets, animals, resources, mech modules, plants, hazards, and more of the story.

In addition, it’s unclear if you have to pay for early access. But as the devs have stated that the “full release will come with an increase in price,” we can assume that the early access will come with a hopefully small price tag given that it’s only a portion of the full title.

The demo is out on Xbox X/S and Steam if you want to try Lightyear Frontier before getting early access. This is everything you need to know about Lightyear Frontier’s release date.