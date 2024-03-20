Is Lightyear Frontier crossplay or cross-platform?

Lightyear Frontier is a largely friendly, good-natured stroll around a mysterious planet, and if you want to do it with friends on different consoles and hardware, you’ll want to know if it’s got crossplay, or even cross-platform progression.

Generally, most games about exploring planets, finding new life, and uncovering mysteries and wonders involves killing and intense combat. Lightyear Frontier absolutely does not cater to this stereotype, and is a peaceful and relaxing crafting and survival game instead.

As such, bonding and sharing the experience with friends is a joy. It’s encouraged in Lightyear Frontier, as up to four players can come together, and crossplay and cross-progression are vital queries that need answering.

Does Lightyear Frontier have crossplay or cross-platform play?

Lightyear Frontier has full crossplay functionality, meaning players on Xbox and PC can mount their mechs and meander around in unison.

If you have any doubts, fear not, the question itself has been introduced by one of Lightyear Frontier‘s developers who said, “Yes! The game supports crossplay between Steam and PC/Xbox Game Pass” in relation to a Steam thread questioning this topic.

Long-story short, thanks to Lightyear Frontier‘s platforms, this means you can have two players on Xbox and two players on PC—helped by Lightyear Frontier‘s Xbox Game Pass partnership. It’s versatile, and with the title not due for a PlayStation or Switch release anytime soon, it seems crossplay will be quite simple for the foreseeable future.

Does Lightyear Frontier support cross-platform progression?

We are not as certain on cross-progression in Lightyear Frontier, unfortunately, and it hasn’t been addressed just yet.

As with anything, where there’s a hint of doubt, we’ll do our best to get you an answer. In the meantime, I’d suggest playing Lightyear Frontier and make progress on the platform you prefer—in the event your saved data can’t be bounced around from format to format.

