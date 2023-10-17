How to use the Bright Red Apple in Lies of P

The Bright Red Apple is a useful resource in Lies of P, and we’ll show you how you can pick your own, as well as what to do with the fruit of your labors.

There are many curious items in Lies of P, with the Bright Red Apple being just one of them. Whereas something like Quartz is a lot more obvious and in greater supply, the nature of the Bright Red Apple is far more obfuscated.

If you’re lugging one of these around in your inventory, maybe along with Rare Ergo, and don’t know what to do with it, then let’s dive into the Bright Red Apple’s purpose.

How to get Bright Red Apples in Lies of P

You can't beat a juicy apple.

The way to acquire a Bright Red Apple in Lies of P is by purchasing one from Polendina in the Hotel Krat lobby.

Follow these specific steps to get your hands on a Bright Red Apple:

Progress through the game until you reach the St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel. Obtain the Krat Supply Box. Fast travel to Hotel Krat. Speak to Polendina at the main desk and give him the Krat Supply Box. You can now purchase the Bright Red Apple for just 1,000 Ergo.

Once you’ve bought it, the fruit will now become a special item serving a specific purpose in Lies of P.

How to use Bright Red Apples in Lies of P

The Bright Red Apple has two different uses in Lies of P: you can give it to Adelina in the Estella Opera House, or give it to the King of Riddles.

Give the apple to Adelina

Adelina is a singer located in the Estella Opera House. The Bright Red Apple acts as a piece in her mini-side quest, so once again, follow these instructions to make this task even easier:

Fast travel to the Estella Opera House Entrance Stargazer. Enter the building and go up the first right-hand set of stairs. Take another right at the next stairs and go up the two smaller levels. Head past the spider enemy and make your way past the final two mini-steps. You’ll find yourself in a room with an emotional Adelina. Give her the apple when she asks. Now, defeat the King of Puppets boss. Return to Adelina and there will be a record waiting for you.

Give the apple to the King of Riddles

Your other option, if you’re not into some classic vinyl, is to give the mysterious King of Riddles the apple in case you mess up one of his riddles.

If you do need to take this option, simply give the apple to the golden Adelina statue in the Estella Opera House. Upon doing so, you will be presented with a Trinity Key for one of Lies of P’s special Trinity doors.

