Zeri enabled for Week 4 of 2022 LEC Spring Split

An electric shock is making its way to the LEC.

The Spark of Zaun is about to light up the European competition.

Zeri, the latest champion to join League of Legends, will be available for Week Four of the 2022 LEC Spring Split, according to Deniz “RiotGriath” Günay, the competition manager for League EMEA.

Zeri is now officially greenlighted for #LEC Week 4. What could possibly go wrong? — Deniz Günay (@RiotGriath) February 2, 2022

With a 55 percent win rate on the EUW server, according to lolanalytics, Zeri has the potential to drastically shake up the meta in pro play. She’s the first champion to land on the Rift this year, released in Patch 12.2 along with a series of changes to the game.

The Spark of Zaun has an energetic kit that has electric magic at its center. Zeri charges herself and her gun by channeling her energy, using her “emotions” to power up her powers. A crucial aspect of her kit is her speed—both movement and attacks. She’s like a real lightning bolt.

As is tradition with newly released champions, the League community has been demanding nerfs to Zeri’s kit after witnessing first-hand what “burst” damage can do on the Rift. There are already several clips showcasing the power of the Spark of Zaun, including a devastating highlight provided by C9’s Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen.

There are only a few days left before the start of the next LEC matches. And with the conclusion of this weekend’s matches, the European competition will have reached its first milestone.

Though the first week of the European league had many surprises in store for League fans, the situation soon settled down, highlighting who among the European teams deserves a spot at the top of the tables.

Expect Zeri to be picked up by LEC teams when she’s officially enabled on Friday, Feb. 4. The champion will surely bring a few extra sparks to an already electrifying series of matches.