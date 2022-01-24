C9’s Zven charges face-first into enemy team, claims a quadra kill with Zeri

Zeri, who hit the live servers last week, is the 158th champion to join League of Legends. The Spark of Zaun is an AD carry champion, and some pro players have already showcased her potential in Summoner’s Rift.

Cloud9’s Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen did just that in a recent game of solo queue.

In a clip shared on social media, Zven charges into the enemy team via the mid lane. At this point of the game, Zven is already ridiculously fed on Zeri, having picked up 17 kills and three assists.

Zven uses Zeri’s ultimate (Lighting Crash) and charges face-first into the enemy team. The ultimate provides him with an extra boost of damage, attack speed, and movement speed, allowing him to close the gap between him and his fleeing enemies.

At this point, his enemies realize that escape wasn’t an option. They try to fight back but to no avail. The mobile Zven dodges and swerves the incoming attacks and lives to tell the tale. He eliminates Pyke and Aphelios and saves himself with his stopwatch. This was crucial since Zven was low on health and seconds away from dying.

In the meantime, his teammates arrive. Lulu saves Zven with some health regeneration, while Zac tanks the brunt of the damage. This led to an onslaught by Zven. The player took out Camille and Xin Zhao, barely missing the pentakill.

The game was won a couple of seconds later, according to op.gg.

