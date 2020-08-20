Yone disabled for LEC Summer Split playoffs

Yone, League’s newest champion, will be disabled for the entirety of the 2020 League of Legends European Championship playoffs, LEC commissioner Maximillian Peter Schmidt announced today.

The reasons for this decision are based purely on the LEC’s rules and regulations, according to Schmidt.

Rule 7.4.3 in the LEC’s official ruleset states: “champions which have not been available on the live servers for more than one week will be automatically restricted.” While this doesn’t strictly apply to Yone, the rule goes on to say that champions “released on the patch utilized during playoffs” will also be restricted, even if that patch is also used during the regular season.

Despite this, Lillia, released just two weeks prior to Yone, will be available in the playoffs. This is due to the timeframe and cutoff dates for each of the champions. Lillia was released on July, 22 with Patch 10.15, while Yone came out on Aug. 6 with Patch 10.16.

#LEC Playoffs Update:



We are playing Playoffs on Patch 10.16a, but have included the 10.16b bug fix to Lux which addresses the issue around the triple shield of her Prismatic Barrier.



And ICYMI: Yone will be disabled for the entirety of the Playoffs. Lillia is available. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) August 20, 2020

The playoffs, unlike the regular season, will be played on Patch 10.16 but will include the newly added Patch 10.17 bug fix to Lux, which addressed the issue around the triple-shield of her Prismatic Barrier.

This means the playoffs will almost certainly feature a champion pick priorities, with nerfs to Ashe, Sett, Syndra, and Volibear, and buffs to Hecarim, Rakan, and Ziggs.

The LEC Summer Split playoffs kick off on Friday, Aug. 21 at 11am CT. where Schalke 04 will look to continue its dramatic miracle run against Schalke 04.