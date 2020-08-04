Yasuo and ADC mains are in for a treat with this League of Legends patch. Yasuo’s long lost brother, Yone, will finally make an appearance on the Rift with a kit that’s similar to the Unforgiven.

A couple of underplayed ADCs are also getting some love in this patch, which could help them make more appearances both in solo queue and professional play.

The usual contenders that are causing havoc have been taken down a bit, too. Ashe, Nautilus, and Karma, in particular, are in for some strong nerfs.

Patch 10.16 will last twice as long due to the developers taking some time off. A set of balance changes will be deployed around the usual time of Patch 10.17, but the next full patch will be 10.18.

Here are the full notes and updates for League Patch 10.16.

Third and final split of the year

On Aug. 9, the third and final ranked split of the season will begin. But it’ll have a small twist this time.

In addition to the usual split rewards, Riot will also grant a random series one Eternal capsule to anyone earning 750 Split points.

Champions

[New] Yone

Passive – Way of the Hunter

Yone uses two blades, causing every second attack to deal more magic damage. His critical strike chance is also doubled, but his critical strikes deal reduced damage.

Q – Mortal Steel

Yone thrusts forward, dealing physical damage to opponents. On hit, he gains a stack of Gathering Storm. At two stacks, Yone can dash forward with a wave that makes enemies airborne.

W – Spirit Cleave

Yone cleaves forward in a massive arc, dealing a portion of the target’s maximum health. After successfully hitting an enemy, Yone also gains a temporary shield. The shield’s power increases per champion struck

E – Soul Unbound

Yone can enter his Spirit Form, gaining movement speed and leaving his body behind. When Yone’s Spirit Form expires, he’ll snap back into his body and deal a percentage of all the damage he dealt while in Spirit Form.

R – Fate Sealed

Yone strikes all enemies in his path, blinking behind the last enemy hit and knocking everyone airborne towards him.

Akali

Q – Five Point Strike

Damage increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 35/60/85/110/135

E- Shuriken Flip

Damage type changed from Physical to Magical

Ashe

Q – Ranger’s Focus

Bonus attack speed decreased from 20/30/40/50/60 percent to 20/25/30/35/40 percent

Bard

Base stats

Health decreased from 575 to 560

W – Caretaker’s Shrine

Maximum heal decreased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 55/95/135/175/215

Evelynn

Q – Hate Spike

Cooldown halved from eight to four seconds

Removed: hitting a monster no longer reduces cooldown by 50 percent

Fiora

Q – Lunge

Cooldown reduced from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 seconds

Decreased cooldown reduction from 60 percent to 50 percent on hitting an enemy

Hecarim

E – Devastating Charge

Bonus movement speed increased from 25 to 75 percent to 25 to 100 percent

Jax

E – Counterstrike

Cooldown reduced from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds

Jhin

Passive – Whisper

Final shot damage to structure increased scaling from 1.2 attack damage to 1.5 attack damage

Jinx

R – Super Mega Death Rocket

Bonus damage cap bug fixed to no longer have a cap against champions

Karma

Q – Inner Flame

Cost is flat from 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 65 mana

Cooldown increased from 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds to 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds

Karthus

Q – Lay Waste

Damage ratio decreased from 0.35 to 0.3 ability power

Kha’Zix

Q – Taste Their Fear

Isolated target bonus damage decreased from 120 percent to 110 percent

Lucian

Q – Piercing Light

Damage increased from 85/120/155/190/225 to 95/130/16 /200/235

R – The Culling

Total shots increased from 20/25/30 to 22/28/34

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack damage increased from 50 to 52

Morgana

Q – Dark Binding

Cooldown decreased from 11 to 10 seconds

Nautilus

W – Titan’s Wrath

Shield health decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 to 45/55/65/75/85

Neeko

Q – Blooming Burst

Damage increased from 70/115/160/205/250 to 80/125/170/215/260

Bloom Damage increased from 35/55/75/95/115 to 40/60/80/100/120

Nocturne

Passive – Umbral Blades

Cooldown increased from 10 to 14 seconds

On-hit cooldown refund increased from two to three seconds

Rakan

R – The Quickness

Bonus movement speed increased from 50 percent to 75 percent

Sett

W – Haymaker

Damage decreased from 80/105/130/155/180 to 80/100/120/140/160

E – Facebreaker

Damage decreased from 50/80/110/140/170 to 50/70/90/110/130

Skarner

Q – Crystal Slash

Total damage ratio increased from 0.15 to 0.20 attack damage

Cost reduced from 15 to 10 mana

Syndra

Q – Dark Sphere

Damage decreased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 70/105/140/175/210

Tristana

E – Explosive Charge

New: Explosive Charge deals one percent increased damage per three percent critical strike chance

Veigar

Base stats

Magic resist increased from 30 to 32

Volibear

Q – Thundering Smash

Bonus movement speed decreased from 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/14/18/22/26 percent

Yasuo

Base stats

Magic resist increased from 30 to 32

R – Last Breath

Base damage increased from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500

Ziggs

Passive – Short Fuse

Bonus damage ratio increased from 0.3/0/4/0.5 to flat 0.5

Bonus damage multiplier to structures increased from 2x to 2.25x

Runes

Nimbus Cloak

Bonus movement speed decreased from 15/25/35 percent to 10/20/30 percent

Nexus Blitz

10.16 buffs

Azir: -5 percent damage taken

Ezreal: -3 percent damage taken

Kog’maw: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Le’Blanc: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Lee Sin: -5 percent damage taken

Riven: -5 percent damage taken

Taric: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Thresh: +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken

10.16 nerfs

Darius: -5 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken

Illaoi: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Jhin: -5 percent damage dealt

Leona: -5 percent damage dealt

Neeko: -3 percent damage taken

Urgot: -5 percent damage dealt

Zyra: -5 percent damage dealt

Bug fixes

Players will no longer continue burning after their round ends in Prize Fight

Aurelion Sol will no longer keep his extra stars if he survives the last round of URF Deathmatch

Jungle items now grant mana regen in the entire jungle, including the Red Buff area and the jungle in between lanes

Rift Herald Mercenary no longer occasionally gets permanently placed in Stasis if active during Prize Fight

Toggle spells will be toggled off while a player is spectating in Prize Fight or when getting into the Battle Sled

Hexflash will now be refreshed to Flash for each round of URF Deathmatch

Jungle Guardian will no longer occasionally spawn twice after being killed

Gnar will no longer be able to cast W – Hyper and R – GNAR! in his Mini form after getting into the Battle Sled

Loading less frequently used sections of the client are now deferred until clicked, resulting in faster client start up times

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Spirit Blossom Riven

Spirit Blossom Cassiopeia

Spirit Blossom Ahri

Spirit Blossom Kindred

Spirit Blossom Yone

Chromas

Spirit Blossom Riven

Spirit Blossom Cassiopeia

Spirit Blossom Ahri

Spirit Blossom Kindred

Spirit Blossom Yone

