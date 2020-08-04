Yasuo and ADC mains are in for a treat with this League of Legends patch. Yasuo’s long lost brother, Yone, will finally make an appearance on the Rift with a kit that’s similar to the Unforgiven.
A couple of underplayed ADCs are also getting some love in this patch, which could help them make more appearances both in solo queue and professional play.
The usual contenders that are causing havoc have been taken down a bit, too. Ashe, Nautilus, and Karma, in particular, are in for some strong nerfs.
Patch 10.16 will last twice as long due to the developers taking some time off. A set of balance changes will be deployed around the usual time of Patch 10.17, but the next full patch will be 10.18.
Here are the full notes and updates for League Patch 10.16.
Third and final split of the year
On Aug. 9, the third and final ranked split of the season will begin. But it’ll have a small twist this time.
In addition to the usual split rewards, Riot will also grant a random series one Eternal capsule to anyone earning 750 Split points.
Champions
[New] Yone
Passive – Way of the Hunter
- Yone uses two blades, causing every second attack to deal more magic damage. His critical strike chance is also doubled, but his critical strikes deal reduced damage.
Q – Mortal Steel
- Yone thrusts forward, dealing physical damage to opponents. On hit, he gains a stack of Gathering Storm. At two stacks, Yone can dash forward with a wave that makes enemies airborne.
W – Spirit Cleave
- Yone cleaves forward in a massive arc, dealing a portion of the target’s maximum health. After successfully hitting an enemy, Yone also gains a temporary shield. The shield’s power increases per champion struck
E – Soul Unbound
- Yone can enter his Spirit Form, gaining movement speed and leaving his body behind. When Yone’s Spirit Form expires, he’ll snap back into his body and deal a percentage of all the damage he dealt while in Spirit Form.
R – Fate Sealed
- Yone strikes all enemies in his path, blinking behind the last enemy hit and knocking everyone airborne towards him.
Akali
Q – Five Point Strike
- Damage increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 35/60/85/110/135
E- Shuriken Flip
- Damage type changed from Physical to Magical
Ashe
Q – Ranger’s Focus
- Bonus attack speed decreased from 20/30/40/50/60 percent to 20/25/30/35/40 percent
Bard
Base stats
Health decreased from 575 to 560
W – Caretaker’s Shrine
- Maximum heal decreased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 55/95/135/175/215
Evelynn
Q – Hate Spike
- Cooldown halved from eight to four seconds
- Removed: hitting a monster no longer reduces cooldown by 50 percent
Fiora
Q – Lunge
- Cooldown reduced from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 seconds
- Decreased cooldown reduction from 60 percent to 50 percent on hitting an enemy
Hecarim
E – Devastating Charge
- Bonus movement speed increased from 25 to 75 percent to 25 to 100 percent
Jax
E – Counterstrike
- Cooldown reduced from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds
Jhin
Passive – Whisper
- Final shot damage to structure increased scaling from 1.2 attack damage to 1.5 attack damage
Jinx
R – Super Mega Death Rocket
- Bonus damage cap bug fixed to no longer have a cap against champions
Karma
Q – Inner Flame
- Cost is flat from 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 65 mana
- Cooldown increased from 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds to 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds
Karthus
Q – Lay Waste
- Damage ratio decreased from 0.35 to 0.3 ability power
Kha’Zix
Q – Taste Their Fear
- Isolated target bonus damage decreased from 120 percent to 110 percent
Lucian
Q – Piercing Light
- Damage increased from 85/120/155/190/225 to 95/130/16 /200/235
R – The Culling
- Total shots increased from 20/25/30 to 22/28/34
Miss Fortune
Base stats
Attack damage increased from 50 to 52
Morgana
Q – Dark Binding
- Cooldown decreased from 11 to 10 seconds
Nautilus
W – Titan’s Wrath
- Shield health decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 to 45/55/65/75/85
Neeko
Q – Blooming Burst
- Damage increased from 70/115/160/205/250 to 80/125/170/215/260
- Bloom Damage increased from 35/55/75/95/115 to 40/60/80/100/120
Nocturne
Passive – Umbral Blades
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 14 seconds
- On-hit cooldown refund increased from two to three seconds
Rakan
R – The Quickness
- Bonus movement speed increased from 50 percent to 75 percent
Sett
W – Haymaker
- Damage decreased from 80/105/130/155/180 to 80/100/120/140/160
E – Facebreaker
- Damage decreased from 50/80/110/140/170 to 50/70/90/110/130
Skarner
Q – Crystal Slash
- Total damage ratio increased from 0.15 to 0.20 attack damage
- Cost reduced from 15 to 10 mana
Syndra
Q – Dark Sphere
- Damage decreased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 70/105/140/175/210
Tristana
E – Explosive Charge
- New: Explosive Charge deals one percent increased damage per three percent critical strike chance
Veigar
Base stats
Magic resist increased from 30 to 32
Volibear
Q – Thundering Smash
- Bonus movement speed decreased from 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/14/18/22/26 percent
Yasuo
Base stats
Magic resist increased from 30 to 32
R – Last Breath
- Base damage increased from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500
Ziggs
Passive – Short Fuse
- Bonus damage ratio increased from 0.3/0/4/0.5 to flat 0.5
- Bonus damage multiplier to structures increased from 2x to 2.25x
Runes
Nimbus Cloak
- Bonus movement speed decreased from 15/25/35 percent to 10/20/30 percent
Nexus Blitz
10.16 buffs
- Azir: -5 percent damage taken
- Ezreal: -3 percent damage taken
- Kog’maw: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Le’Blanc: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Lee Sin: -5 percent damage taken
- Riven: -5 percent damage taken
- Taric: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Thresh: +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken
10.16 nerfs
- Darius: -5 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken
- Illaoi: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Jhin: -5 percent damage dealt
- Leona: -5 percent damage dealt
- Neeko: -3 percent damage taken
- Urgot: -5 percent damage dealt
- Zyra: -5 percent damage dealt
Bug fixes
- Players will no longer continue burning after their round ends in Prize Fight
- Aurelion Sol will no longer keep his extra stars if he survives the last round of URF Deathmatch
- Jungle items now grant mana regen in the entire jungle, including the Red Buff area and the jungle in between lanes
- Rift Herald Mercenary no longer occasionally gets permanently placed in Stasis if active during Prize Fight
- Toggle spells will be toggled off while a player is spectating in Prize Fight or when getting into the Battle Sled
- Hexflash will now be refreshed to Flash for each round of URF Deathmatch
- Jungle Guardian will no longer occasionally spawn twice after being killed
- Gnar will no longer be able to cast W – Hyper and R – GNAR! in his Mini form after getting into the Battle Sled
- Loading less frequently used sections of the client are now deferred until clicked, resulting in faster client start up times
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Spirit Blossom Riven
- Spirit Blossom Cassiopeia
- Spirit Blossom Ahri
- Spirit Blossom Kindred
- Spirit Blossom Yone
Chromas
- Spirit Blossom Riven
- Spirit Blossom Cassiopeia
- Spirit Blossom Ahri
- Spirit Blossom Kindred
- Spirit Blossom Yone
