The Spirit Blossom Festival is arriving in League of Legends Patch 10.15, introducing Lillia to the Rift. The half fawn, half human is a standard jungle champion that uses magic, nature, and dreams to her advantage.

Nexus Blitz is also returning and, as usual, champion balance is the name of the game.

Swain is in for some interesting changes, with Riot targeting his cast cadence and increasing his range. Together, this should fire up his power from both the mid and support positions.

Aphelios is receiving yet another nerf, toning down the synergy of his Flamethrower with Runaan’s, and Yuumi is set for some minor buffs, reducing the cooldown on her passive ability.

Here’s the full list of changes coming to League’s Patch 10.15, scheduled to release tomorrow morning.

Ranked

With the introduction of Clash and its unrestricted rank system for full teams of five, Riot has decided to apply the same approach to Ranked Flex queues, allowing players to get in ranked games with anyone they choose.

Similar to Clash, the system will use a weighted average that leans towards higher skill players. Bronze players might have a tough time queuing up with Diamond players, for example.

Champions

[New] Lillia

Passive – Dream-laden Bough

Lillia’s abilities apply Dream Dust, dealing a portion of the target’s maximum health as magic damage over a duration.

Q – Blooming Blows

Lillia swings her branch in the air and deals magic damage to nearby enemies, dealing true damage to those at the outer edge of the circle. Lillia gains stacking movement speed whenever she hits a target with a skill.

W – Watch Out! Eep!

Lillia winds up for a huge strike with her branch, dealing magic damage to enemies. Enemies at the center of the impact receive more damage.

E – Swirlseed

Lillia lobs a Swirlseed overhead, dealing magic damage to enemies and slowing them for a duration. If Lillia’s Swirlseed misses, it’ll continue to roll until it hits an enemy or collides with terrain.

R – Lilting Lullaby

Lillia casts a lullaby over her enemies and those affected by her Dream Dust become increasingly slowed before falling asleep for a duration of time. When awakened by damage, enemies will take additional magic damage.

Aphelios

Bugfix: Aphelios’ Lunar Sentries now properly Proc Manaflow band

Q – Crescendum, The Chakram

Sentry activation radius: 575 to 500

Sentry activation time: 0.25 seconds to attack target in range to 0.3 seconds to attack target in range

Q – Infernum, the Flamethrower

Runaan’s bolt passthrough: Runaan’s Hurricane bolts no longer deal damage to all enemies they pass through (splash missiles and normal Infernum firebolts still do)

Critical AoE splash missiles count: 8 splash missiles to 6 splash missiles

Runaan’s splash missiles count: 4 splash missiles to 3 splash missiles

Critical Runaan’s splash missiles count: 8 splash missiles to 5 splash missiles

Runaan’s AOE splash missiles size: Hurricane splash missile AoE lengths are now reduced by 100 range

R – Moonlight Vigil

Bugfix: No longer deals damage without going on cooldown if Aphelios is killed during the ability’s cast

Caitlyn

Attack damage: 62 to 64

Movement speed: 325 to 330

Fiddlesticks

W – Bountiful Harvest

Healing: Reduced by 25 percent against minions to reduced by 15 percent against minions

Gragas

W – Drunken Rage

Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.6 ability power

R – Explosive Cask

Damage ratio: 0.7 ability power to 0.8 ability power

Irelia

Passive – Ionian Fervor

Bonus attack speed per stack: 8/10/12 percent (40/50/60 percent at levels 1/7/13) to 8/12/16 percent (40/60/80 percent at levels 1/7/13)

Lee Sin

W – Safeguard

Cooldown: 12 seconds to 14 seconds

Ornn

Armor: 36 to 33

Rakan

Passive – Fey Feathers

Cooldown: 40 to 16 seconds (levels 1 to 17) (reduced by 3 every 2 levels, capping at level 17) to 40 to 14.5 seconds (levels 1-18) (reduced by 1.5 every level, capping at level 18)

Shen

Passive – Ki Barrier

Shield value: 50 to 101 (levels 1 to 18) to 70 to 121 (levels 1 to 18) (bonus health ratio unchanged)

Skarner

Q – Crystal Slash

Damage ratio: 33/36/39/42/45 total attack damage to 15 percent total attack damage (+1/1.5/2/2.5/3 percent of target’s maximum health)

Bonus damage ratio: 33/36/39/42/45 percent total attack damage (+0./3 ability power) to 15 percent total attack damage (+1/1.5/2/2.5/3 percent of target’s maximum health) (+0.3 ability power)

Buff duration: 4 seconds to 5 seconds

Cost: 10/11/12/13/14 mana to 15 mana

E – Fracture

Keep it moving: Missiles no longer travel speed after hitting an enemy

Swain

Movement speed: 335 to 325

Passive – Ravenous Flock

Cooldown: 12/9/7 seconds (levels 1/7/13 ) to 10 seconds (now scales with cooldown reduction)

Flock mana restore: Swain’s ravens no longer restore mana

Bugfix: Swain can no longer pull enemies launched by Blast Cones by themselves or their teammates

Q – Death’s Hand

Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 to 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds

Bolt angle: 10 degrees to 8 degrees

Hand it over: Death’s Hand’s bolts now pass through champions

W – Vision of Empire

Range: 3500 to 5500/6000/6500/7000/7500

Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 to 80/120/160/200/240

Cost: 70/85/100/115/130 mana to 70/80/90/100/110 mana

E – Nevermore

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds to 10 seconds

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 50 mana

Thresh

W – Dark Passage

Cooldown: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds to 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Twisted Fate

W – Pick a Card

Cooldown: 6 seconds to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Yuumi

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block

Mana restore: 50 to 160 (levels 1 to 18) to 25 to 100 (+8 percent maximum mana) (levels 1 to 18)

Cooldown: 20 to 8 seconds (levels 1 to 18) to 18 to 6 seconds (levels 1 to 18)

VFX updates

Riot is working on updates to some champion ability VFX. The aim is to get their VFX up to current League standards and improve gameplay clarity. In this patch, Riot is releasing a VFX update for Ahri and Udyr.

Ahri

Basic attack: Cleaned up missiles and hit effects

Q – Orb of Deception: New missiles and hit effects, now shows the actual hitbox. Healing missiles are now green

W – Fox-Fire: New fox-fires, missiles, and hit effects that are cleaned up and modernized

E – Charm: Cleaned up the heart missile to feel more modern and to provide accuracy to hitbox

R – Spirit Rush: New cast ground buff effects, as well as new missiles and hit effects

Dynasty Ahri: New dance VFX

Star Guardian Ahri: New dance VFX

Udyr

Basic attack: New hit effect

Passive – Monkey’s Agility: New movement speed boost effect

Q – Tiger Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Tiger form has a new DoT effect

W – Turtle Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Turtle form has a new shield and healing effect

E – Bear Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Bear form has a new stun effect

R – Phoenix Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Phoenix form has new AoE and cone effects

Items

Spellthief’s Edge Line

Base mana regen: 25 percent to 50 percent

Frostfang

Base mana regen: 50 percent to 75 percent

Shard of True Ice

Damage: 45 ability power to 50 ability power

Runes

Unsealed Spellbook

Initial cooldown: 240 seconds to 300 seconds

Maximum cooldown cap: 120 seconds to 150 seconds

Cooldown reduction per swap: 20 seconds with each unique summoner spell to 25 seconds with each unique summoner spell

Nexus Blitz

10.15 buffs

Akali: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Camille: -5 percent damage taken

Corki: -5 percent damage taken

Evelynn: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Gnar: -5 percent damage taken

Kai’sa: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Neeko: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Nidalee: -5 percent damage taken

Pyke: -5 percent damage taken

Qiyana: -5 percent damage taken

Rek’Sai: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Taliyah: -5 percent damage taken

Tahm Kench: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Thresh: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Zoe: -5 percent damage taken

10.15 nerfs

Amumu: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Ashe: -5 percent damage dealt

Brand: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Darius: -5 percent damage dealt

Fiddlesticks: -5 percent damage dealt

Illaoi: -5 percent damage dealt

Jax: -5 percent damage dealt

Kayle: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Kog’Maw: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Maokai: -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Master Yi: -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Sett: -5 percent damage dealt

Singed: -5 percent damage dealt

Sion: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Sona: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Taric: -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing

Veigar: -5 percent damage dealt

Volibear: -5 percent damage dealt

Wukong: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

ARAM balance changes

10.15 buffs

Trundle: 10 percent healing to 5 percent healing

Yuumi: Normal to +5 percent damage dealt

10.15 nerfs

Alistar: +5 percent damage taken and -10 percent healing to 5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -10 percent healing

Karthus: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Kog’Maw: -10 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Lux: -10 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken

Teemo: -10 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken

Bugfixes and quality of life changes

League client: Fixed an issue with the social panel not appearing in the client

League client: Fixed an issue where the home screen was not rendering after completing a game

Arcanist Kog’Maw’s W – Void Ooze VFX now aligns with when it actually deals damage to the enemy units

Jhin now properly respawns with his full Passive – Whisper ammunition

Annie no longer loses her Passive – Pyromania stacks upon revival if she’s at full stacks

Elise’s Spiderlings’ basic attacks now properly benefit from any adaptive force Elise gains from runes

Karthus’ W – Wall of Pain spawns properly even when cast at 0 rang

Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist, Ivern’s Daisy, Elise’s Spiderlings, Malzahar’s Voidlings, and Heimerdinger’s Q – H-28 G Evolution Turret now properly proc Manaflow Band

After countering a hard CC ability, Pulsefire Fiora’s W – Riposte ground indicator no longer disappears

Renekton now properly gains increased passive Rage generation as well as Rage gained from casting R – Dominus when below 50 percent of his maximum health

When Riven is at three stacks with Passive – Runic Blade, the duration now properly resets when one is used

Dead Kindred and Syndra no longer provide vision to their team

Item VFX are no longer visible on Neeko’s disguised clone

Aatrox’s R – World Ender now properly Fears and stops Zyra’s enraged Thorn Splitters

Nunu and Willump no longer get more movement speed than intended by eating a Honey Fruit right before casting W – Biggest Snowball Ever

Nidalee’s Passive – Prowl loop SFX is now restored to base and all skins

Nidalee’s R – Aspect of the Cougar vocalization when transforming from Cougar to Human is now restored

Dawnbringer Nidalee’s Recall will no longer play her Q – Javelin Toss hit sound during the ground hit moment. In Cougar, her E – Swipe vocalization will now properly play

Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol’s dance loop SFX now no longer continues to play if the animation is interrupted

Fixed a bug where Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol’s E – Comet of Legend loop SFX would continue to play endlessly if the player disconnected and reconnected before Aurelion Sol lands

Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol’s sound that plays when he stuns an enemy with his Q – Starsurge is now restored

The sound that plays when Mecha Aurelion Sol slows an enemy after being hit by his R – Voice of Light is now restored

Elise’s Spiderlings now properly play death sounds

Super Galaxy Elise’s dance SFX for both Human and Spider forms now loop properly

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Spirit Blossom Thresh

Spirit Blossom Vayne

Spirit Blossom Yasuo

Spirit Blossom Lillia

Spirit Blossom Teemo

Spirit Blossom Teemo Prestige Edition

Chromas