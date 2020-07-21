The Spirit Blossom Festival is arriving in League of Legends Patch 10.15, introducing Lillia to the Rift. The half fawn, half human is a standard jungle champion that uses magic, nature, and dreams to her advantage.
Nexus Blitz is also returning and, as usual, champion balance is the name of the game.
Swain is in for some interesting changes, with Riot targeting his cast cadence and increasing his range. Together, this should fire up his power from both the mid and support positions.
Aphelios is receiving yet another nerf, toning down the synergy of his Flamethrower with Runaan’s, and Yuumi is set for some minor buffs, reducing the cooldown on her passive ability.
Here’s the full list of changes coming to League’s Patch 10.15, scheduled to release tomorrow morning.
Ranked
- With the introduction of Clash and its unrestricted rank system for full teams of five, Riot has decided to apply the same approach to Ranked Flex queues, allowing players to get in ranked games with anyone they choose.
- Similar to Clash, the system will use a weighted average that leans towards higher skill players. Bronze players might have a tough time queuing up with Diamond players, for example.
Champions
[New] Lillia
Passive – Dream-laden Bough
- Lillia’s abilities apply Dream Dust, dealing a portion of the target’s maximum health as magic damage over a duration.
Q – Blooming Blows
- Lillia swings her branch in the air and deals magic damage to nearby enemies, dealing true damage to those at the outer edge of the circle. Lillia gains stacking movement speed whenever she hits a target with a skill.
W – Watch Out! Eep!
- Lillia winds up for a huge strike with her branch, dealing magic damage to enemies. Enemies at the center of the impact receive more damage.
E – Swirlseed
- Lillia lobs a Swirlseed overhead, dealing magic damage to enemies and slowing them for a duration. If Lillia’s Swirlseed misses, it’ll continue to roll until it hits an enemy or collides with terrain.
R – Lilting Lullaby
- Lillia casts a lullaby over her enemies and those affected by her Dream Dust become increasingly slowed before falling asleep for a duration of time. When awakened by damage, enemies will take additional magic damage.
Aphelios
Bugfix: Aphelios’ Lunar Sentries now properly Proc Manaflow band
Q – Crescendum, The Chakram
- Sentry activation radius: 575 to 500
- Sentry activation time: 0.25 seconds to attack target in range to 0.3 seconds to attack target in range
Q – Infernum, the Flamethrower
- Runaan’s bolt passthrough: Runaan’s Hurricane bolts no longer deal damage to all enemies they pass through (splash missiles and normal Infernum firebolts still do)
- Critical AoE splash missiles count: 8 splash missiles to 6 splash missiles
- Runaan’s splash missiles count: 4 splash missiles to 3 splash missiles
- Critical Runaan’s splash missiles count: 8 splash missiles to 5 splash missiles
- Runaan’s AOE splash missiles size: Hurricane splash missile AoE lengths are now reduced by 100 range
R – Moonlight Vigil
- Bugfix: No longer deals damage without going on cooldown if Aphelios is killed during the ability’s cast
Caitlyn
Attack damage: 62 to 64
Movement speed: 325 to 330
Fiddlesticks
W – Bountiful Harvest
- Healing: Reduced by 25 percent against minions to reduced by 15 percent against minions
Gragas
W – Drunken Rage
- Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.6 ability power
R – Explosive Cask
- Damage ratio: 0.7 ability power to 0.8 ability power
Irelia
Passive – Ionian Fervor
- Bonus attack speed per stack: 8/10/12 percent (40/50/60 percent at levels 1/7/13) to 8/12/16 percent (40/60/80 percent at levels 1/7/13)
Lee Sin
W – Safeguard
- Cooldown: 12 seconds to 14 seconds
Ornn
Armor: 36 to 33
Rakan
Passive – Fey Feathers
- Cooldown: 40 to 16 seconds (levels 1 to 17) (reduced by 3 every 2 levels, capping at level 17) to 40 to 14.5 seconds (levels 1-18) (reduced by 1.5 every level, capping at level 18)
Shen
Passive – Ki Barrier
- Shield value: 50 to 101 (levels 1 to 18) to 70 to 121 (levels 1 to 18) (bonus health ratio unchanged)
Skarner
Q – Crystal Slash
- Damage ratio: 33/36/39/42/45 total attack damage to 15 percent total attack damage (+1/1.5/2/2.5/3 percent of target’s maximum health)
- Bonus damage ratio: 33/36/39/42/45 percent total attack damage (+0./3 ability power) to 15 percent total attack damage (+1/1.5/2/2.5/3 percent of target’s maximum health) (+0.3 ability power)
- Buff duration: 4 seconds to 5 seconds
- Cost: 10/11/12/13/14 mana to 15 mana
E – Fracture
- Keep it moving: Missiles no longer travel speed after hitting an enemy
Swain
Movement speed: 335 to 325
Passive – Ravenous Flock
- Cooldown: 12/9/7 seconds (levels 1/7/13 ) to 10 seconds (now scales with cooldown reduction)
- Flock mana restore: Swain’s ravens no longer restore mana
- Bugfix: Swain can no longer pull enemies launched by Blast Cones by themselves or their teammates
Q – Death’s Hand
- Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 to 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds
- Bolt angle: 10 degrees to 8 degrees
- Hand it over: Death’s Hand’s bolts now pass through champions
W – Vision of Empire
- Range: 3500 to 5500/6000/6500/7000/7500
- Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 to 80/120/160/200/240
- Cost: 70/85/100/115/130 mana to 70/80/90/100/110 mana
E – Nevermore
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds to 10 seconds
- Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 50 mana
Thresh
W – Dark Passage
- Cooldown: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds to 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
Twisted Fate
W – Pick a Card
- Cooldown: 6 seconds to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
Yuumi
Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block
- Mana restore: 50 to 160 (levels 1 to 18) to 25 to 100 (+8 percent maximum mana) (levels 1 to 18)
- Cooldown: 20 to 8 seconds (levels 1 to 18) to 18 to 6 seconds (levels 1 to 18)
VFX updates
- Riot is working on updates to some champion ability VFX. The aim is to get their VFX up to current League standards and improve gameplay clarity. In this patch, Riot is releasing a VFX update for Ahri and Udyr.
Ahri
- Basic attack: Cleaned up missiles and hit effects
- Q – Orb of Deception: New missiles and hit effects, now shows the actual hitbox. Healing missiles are now green
- W – Fox-Fire: New fox-fires, missiles, and hit effects that are cleaned up and modernized
- E – Charm: Cleaned up the heart missile to feel more modern and to provide accuracy to hitbox
- R – Spirit Rush: New cast ground buff effects, as well as new missiles and hit effects
- Dynasty Ahri: New dance VFX
- Star Guardian Ahri: New dance VFX
Udyr
- Basic attack: New hit effect
- Passive – Monkey’s Agility: New movement speed boost effect
- Q – Tiger Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Tiger form has a new DoT effect
- W – Turtle Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Turtle form has a new shield and healing effect
- E – Bear Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Bear form has a new stun effect
- R – Phoenix Stance: New transform effect and overhead symbol. Phoenix form has new AoE and cone effects
Items
Spellthief’s Edge Line
- Base mana regen: 25 percent to 50 percent
Frostfang
- Base mana regen: 50 percent to 75 percent
Shard of True Ice
- Damage: 45 ability power to 50 ability power
Runes
Unsealed Spellbook
- Initial cooldown: 240 seconds to 300 seconds
- Maximum cooldown cap: 120 seconds to 150 seconds
- Cooldown reduction per swap: 20 seconds with each unique summoner spell to 25 seconds with each unique summoner spell
Nexus Blitz
10.15 buffs
- Akali: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Camille: -5 percent damage taken
- Corki: -5 percent damage taken
- Evelynn: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Gnar: -5 percent damage taken
- Kai’sa: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Neeko: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Nidalee: -5 percent damage taken
- Pyke: -5 percent damage taken
- Qiyana: -5 percent damage taken
- Rek’Sai: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Taliyah: -5 percent damage taken
- Tahm Kench: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Thresh: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Zoe: -5 percent damage taken
10.15 nerfs
- Amumu: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Ashe: -5 percent damage dealt
- Brand: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Darius: -5 percent damage dealt
- Fiddlesticks: -5 percent damage dealt
- Illaoi: -5 percent damage dealt
- Jax: -5 percent damage dealt
- Kayle: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Kog’Maw: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Maokai: -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Master Yi: -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Sett: -5 percent damage dealt
- Singed: -5 percent damage dealt
- Sion: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Sona: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Taric: -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing
- Veigar: -5 percent damage dealt
- Volibear: -5 percent damage dealt
- Wukong: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
ARAM balance changes
10.15 buffs
- Trundle: 10 percent healing to 5 percent healing
- Yuumi: Normal to +5 percent damage dealt
10.15 nerfs
- Alistar: +5 percent damage taken and -10 percent healing to 5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -10 percent healing
- Karthus: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Kog’Maw: -10 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Lux: -10 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken
- Teemo: -10 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken
Bugfixes and quality of life changes
- League client: Fixed an issue with the social panel not appearing in the client
- League client: Fixed an issue where the home screen was not rendering after completing a game
- Arcanist Kog’Maw’s W – Void Ooze VFX now aligns with when it actually deals damage to the enemy units
- Jhin now properly respawns with his full Passive – Whisper ammunition
- Annie no longer loses her Passive – Pyromania stacks upon revival if she’s at full stacks
- Elise’s Spiderlings’ basic attacks now properly benefit from any adaptive force Elise gains from runes
- Karthus’ W – Wall of Pain spawns properly even when cast at 0 rang
- Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist, Ivern’s Daisy, Elise’s Spiderlings, Malzahar’s Voidlings, and Heimerdinger’s Q – H-28 G Evolution Turret now properly proc Manaflow Band
- After countering a hard CC ability, Pulsefire Fiora’s W – Riposte ground indicator no longer disappears
- Renekton now properly gains increased passive Rage generation as well as Rage gained from casting R – Dominus when below 50 percent of his maximum health
- When Riven is at three stacks with Passive – Runic Blade, the duration now properly resets when one is used
- Dead Kindred and Syndra no longer provide vision to their team
- Item VFX are no longer visible on Neeko’s disguised clone
- Aatrox’s R – World Ender now properly Fears and stops Zyra’s enraged Thorn Splitters
- Nunu and Willump no longer get more movement speed than intended by eating a Honey Fruit right before casting W – Biggest Snowball Ever
- Nidalee’s Passive – Prowl loop SFX is now restored to base and all skins
- Nidalee’s R – Aspect of the Cougar vocalization when transforming from Cougar to Human is now restored
- Dawnbringer Nidalee’s Recall will no longer play her Q – Javelin Toss hit sound during the ground hit moment. In Cougar, her E – Swipe vocalization will now properly play
- Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol’s dance loop SFX now no longer continues to play if the animation is interrupted
- Fixed a bug where Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol’s E – Comet of Legend loop SFX would continue to play endlessly if the player disconnected and reconnected before Aurelion Sol lands
- Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol’s sound that plays when he stuns an enemy with his Q – Starsurge is now restored
- The sound that plays when Mecha Aurelion Sol slows an enemy after being hit by his R – Voice of Light is now restored
- Elise’s Spiderlings now properly play death sounds
- Super Galaxy Elise’s dance SFX for both Human and Spider forms now loop properly
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Spirit Blossom Thresh
- Spirit Blossom Vayne
- Spirit Blossom Yasuo
- Spirit Blossom Lillia
- Spirit Blossom Teemo
- Spirit Blossom Teemo Prestige Edition
Chromas
- Spirit Blossom Thresh
- Spirit Blossom Vayne
- Spirit Blossom Yasuo
- Spirit Blossom Lillia