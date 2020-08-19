Riot is back with another League of Legends update.

Patch 10.17 will focus on adjustments and simple balance tweaks to champions. There are no new skins, content, or features, but more should be on the way in the next patch.

The bot lane is the main target of Patch 10.17, with Riot nerfing Caitlyn—the game’s strongest ADC—and buffing some of League’s most underappreciated champions. Kai’Sa, Varus, and Xayah players are in for a treat.

Here’s the full list of updates for League’s Patch 10.17.

Champions

Aatrox

Image via Riot Games

R – World Ender

Bonus damage ratio: 0.2/0.25/0.3 attack damage to 0.2/0.3/0.4 attack damage

Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Movement speed: 330 to 325

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Q – Hate Spike

Dart base damage: 30/35/40/45/50 to 25/30/35/40/45

Spike base damage: 30/35/40/45/50 to 25/30/35/40/45

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Armor: 35 to 38

Hecarim

Image via Riot Games

E – Devastating Charge

Bonus movement speed: Five to 100 percent (over the first three seconds, with fourth second at maximum value) to 25 to 85 percent (over the first three seconds, with fourth second at maximum value)

Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage growth: 1.7 to two

E – Supercharge

Bonus attack speed: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 40/50/60/70/80 percent

Lux

Image via Riot Games

W – Prismatic Barrier

Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 (+0.3 ability power) to 45/65/85/105/125 (+0.35 ability power)

Cost: 60 mana to 60/65/70/75/80 mana

Triple shield bug fix: Fixed a bug that caused Prismatic Barrier’s effect to apply three times at the edge of its cast

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

W – Terrashape

Bonus damage ratio: 0.2 attack damage to 0.1 attack damage

E – Audacity

Base damage: 60/95/130/165/200 to 60/90/120/140/180

Sona

Image via Riot Games

Health: 482.36 to 480

Mana: 340.6 to 340

Q – Hymn of Valor

Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.4 ability power

W – Aria of Perseverance

Heal ratio: 0.25 ability power to 0.2 ability power

E – Song of Celerity

Self bonus movement speed: 20 percent (+0.03 per 100 ability power) to 20 percent (+0.02 per 100 ability power)

Aura bonus movement speed: 10/11/12/13/14 percent (+0.03 per 100 ability power) to 10/11/12/13/14 percent (+0.02 per 100 ability power)

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Attack speed growth: Three percent to four percent

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage growth: 2.9 to 3.5

Yone

Image via Riot Games

Q – Mortal Steel

Base damage: 20/45/70/95/120 to 20/40/60/80/100

R – Fate Sealed

Life steal: No longer applies life steal at 100 percent effectiveness

