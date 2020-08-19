Riot is back with another League of Legends update.
Patch 10.17 will focus on adjustments and simple balance tweaks to champions. There are no new skins, content, or features, but more should be on the way in the next patch.
The bot lane is the main target of Patch 10.17, with Riot nerfing Caitlyn—the game’s strongest ADC—and buffing some of League’s most underappreciated champions. Kai’Sa, Varus, and Xayah players are in for a treat.
Here’s the full list of updates for League’s Patch 10.17.
Champions
Aatrox
R – World Ender
- Bonus damage ratio: 0.2/0.25/0.3 attack damage to 0.2/0.3/0.4 attack damage
Caitlyn
- Movement speed: 330 to 325
Evelynn
Q – Hate Spike
- Dart base damage: 30/35/40/45/50 to 25/30/35/40/45
- Spike base damage: 30/35/40/45/50 to 25/30/35/40/45
Gragas
- Armor: 35 to 38
Hecarim
E – Devastating Charge
- Bonus movement speed: Five to 100 percent (over the first three seconds, with fourth second at maximum value) to 25 to 85 percent (over the first three seconds, with fourth second at maximum value)
Kai’Sa
- Attack damage growth: 1.7 to two
E – Supercharge
- Bonus attack speed: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 40/50/60/70/80 percent
Lux
W – Prismatic Barrier
- Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 (+0.3 ability power) to 45/65/85/105/125 (+0.35 ability power)
- Cost: 60 mana to 60/65/70/75/80 mana
- Triple shield bug fix: Fixed a bug that caused Prismatic Barrier’s effect to apply three times at the edge of its cast
Qiyana
W – Terrashape
- Bonus damage ratio: 0.2 attack damage to 0.1 attack damage
E – Audacity
- Base damage: 60/95/130/165/200 to 60/90/120/140/180
Sona
- Health: 482.36 to 480
- Mana: 340.6 to 340
Q – Hymn of Valor
- Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.4 ability power
W – Aria of Perseverance
- Heal ratio: 0.25 ability power to 0.2 ability power
E – Song of Celerity
- Self bonus movement speed: 20 percent (+0.03 per 100 ability power) to 20 percent (+0.02 per 100 ability power)
- Aura bonus movement speed: 10/11/12/13/14 percent (+0.03 per 100 ability power) to 10/11/12/13/14 percent (+0.02 per 100 ability power)
Varus
- Attack speed growth: Three percent to four percent
Xayah
- Attack damage growth: 2.9 to 3.5
Yone
Q – Mortal Steel
- Base damage: 20/45/70/95/120 to 20/40/60/80/100
R – Fate Sealed
- Life steal: No longer applies life steal at 100 percent effectiveness
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.