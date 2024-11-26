Most popular and most banned champions in LoL Patch 14.23

With over 160 champions in League of Legends, knowing which ones perform better in the current meta is always tough. However, players usually pick and ban the ones who are superb compared to others, so it’s useful to know the list of most popular and banned champions in each patch.

The meta changes every two weeks, and with that the tier lists are also updated. In the end, champions are regularly tweaked directly, with their items also seeing tons of modifications. The case is no different in Patch 14.23, which took champs like Ambessa and Caitlyn under the scope. As it stands, these two are the most-banned and most-picked characters in League, respectively.

Let’s take a detailed look at both lists. Pick and ban statistics were taken from League stat site, U.GG.

Most popular champions in League of Legends in Patch 14.23

Caitlyn

The Commander of Piltover sits at the top of the table. Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn’s ultimate was one of the abilities that was hit with the nerf hammer in Patch 14.23, with the developer reducing its bonus attack damage ratio. However, that doesn’t stop Caitlyn players from picking her all over solo queue. As it stands, she has a 27.7 percent pick rate in Emerald+ ranks, the highest on the list.

While her in-game prowess certainly helps in making her popular, she’s also one of the main characters in Arcane. The second season of the show launched in November and likely boosted the Sheriff of Piltover’s popularity a bit.

Jhin

Jhin’s one of the better ADCs in this meta, so it’s hardly surprising to see him on the list. Image via Riot Games

Don’t be surprised to see the top five dominated by AD carries, since only one champions from the top five doesn’t belong to that role. Second on the list is Jhin, another stellar marksmen who sits on a 20.6 percent pick rate and 50.27 percent win rate. Despite receiving no direct changes in Patch 14.23, he’s doing just fine in the game.

Jinx

Another Arcane character makes the list. Image via Riot Games

Another Arcane character who is currently on the podium is Jinx. Like Caitlyn, she was also influenced by Patch 14.23 changes. Her ultimate was nerfed, similarly to her Piltover enemy-turned-friend; however, her attack damage growth was minimally raised. Nevertheless, she currently rocks a 18.2 percent pick rate with a 50.19 percent win rate.

Graves

The only jungler among the top five. Image via Riot Games

Graves is yet to be seen in an animated series from League, but that doesn’t mean he’s not popular among the jungle players. In fact, he’s been picked in 17.9 percent of games so far and produced a solid win rate of 50.45 percent in the meantime. As it stands, he’s definitely one of the most versatile and dangerous junglers.

Ashe

Another ADC to round top five up. Image via Riot Games

The latest ADC among the top five is Ashe. While she used to be picked for the Support role occasionally, currently she dominates back in her traditional role with a 17.1 percent pick rate and 50.53 percent win rate. With the meta relying so hard on crowd control, there is arguably no better marksmen to choose than Ashe.

These were the top five picked champions in the current League meta. The list doesn’t end there, obviously. Below you’ll find the following 30 most-picked champions and their current stats.

Lee Sin (15.4 percent) Ezreal (15.1 percent) Viego (15 percent) Sylas (13.7 percent) Thresh (13 percent) Lulu (13 percent) Ahri (12.7 percent) Kai’Sa (12.7 percent) Corki (11.4 percent) Ambessa (10.3 percent) Nami (9.8 percent) Karma (9.5 percent) Aatrox (9.4 percent) Pyke (9.1 percent) Yone (8.5 percent) Yasuo (8.5 percent) Nautilus (8.4 percent) K’Sante (7.5 percent) Kha’Zix (7.3 percent) Galio (7.3 percent) Lux (seven percent) Akali (seven percent) Hwei (6.6 percent) Katarina (6.6 percent) Blitzcrank (6.6 percent) Smolder (6.6 percent) Vi (6.5 percent) Renekton (6.4 percent) Braum (6.4 percent) Jax (6.2 percent)

Most banned champions in League of Legends Patch 14.23

Ambessa

The Noxian general is currently a bit too overpowered for players’ liking. Image via Riot Games

What better way to begin the list of the most-banned champions than League’s newest champion and Arcane‘s major villain, Ambessa. The Noxian General released in Patch 14.22 and was lackluster at first, but the latest changes elevated her position in the game. She’s a stellar but mechanically-demanding solo laner, boasting a jaw-dropping 57.7 percent ban rate as it stands.

Pyke

The perilous cutthroat. Image via Riot Games

The second pick on the list, Pyke, is outmatched by Ambessa’s ban rate by almost 30 percent, yet he still sits on a pretty high one himself. The cutthroat has always been a champion worth having on your side if you’re going for an aggressive wombo combo. As of now, Pyke has a 30.1 percent ban rate.

Graves

Graves makes the list both times. Image via Riot Games

League players aren’t blind to each meta’s strongest champions. Like we mentioned, Graves is arguably one of the greatest junglers today, and despite a high pick rate, he also boasts a stunning ban rate of 29 percent. Chances are that if you don’t ban him, you’ll likely see the Outlaw in your game. Let’s just hope he ends up being on your side.

Caitlyn

And so does Caitlyn. Image via Riot Games

Similarly to Graves, Caitlyn is also respected by players who don’t want to see her on the opposing side of the Summoner’s Rift. The ADC is no joke in the current meta, and despite dominating the pick rate table, she’s close to doing so in the ban rate list as well, with a 27.7 percent score at the time of writing.

LeBlanc

LeBlanc is currently the most-banned mage. Image via Riot Games.

LeBlanc rounds up the list with a 27.1 percent ban rate, which is quite surprising. The mage is currently nowhere close to be called a dangerous champ, being outmatched by a number of other picks. Our guess is that League players just hate laning and fighting against her, and honestly speaking, we can’t blame them. LeBlanc is certainly one of those comfort bans.

Similarly to the list of most-picked champs, we won’t be diving into details regarding the champions from the sixth place onwards. You can see the following 30 of the most-banned champions go below.

Draven (22.5 percent) Yasuo (19.1 percent) Kog’Maw (17.7 percent) Sylas (17.7 percent) Zed (16.8 percent) Blitzcrank (16.4 percent) Skarner (16.4 percent) Corki (16.2 percent) Aurora (15.6 percent) Ashe (15.3 percent) Darius (14.6 percent) Shaco (14.5 percent) Lulu (14.5 percent) Yone (14 percent) Morgana (12.6 percent) Nautilus (12.1 percent) Poppy (12 percent) Aatrox (11.3 percent) Irelia (10.8 percent) Hwei (10.4 percent) Rengar (10.3 percent) Lee Sin (9.8 percent) Akali (9.5 percent) Jax (9.5 percent) Viego (9.5 percent) K’Sante (nine percent) Nocturne (8.8 percent) Katarina (8.5 percent) Teemo (8.3 percent) Kha’Zix (8.3 percent

