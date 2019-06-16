Wunder clowns Vitality in Pro View

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

The June 15 LEC match between G2 vs. Vitality was notable for several reasons. There was, of course, G2 bot laner Luka “PerkZ” Perković’s bot lane Pyke. And it was also Yuumi’s first win on the LEC stage.

With all of that going on, fans had a lot of things to watch. Even with the new Pro View tool, where users can combine up to four POV streams into one browser window, it can be hard to keep up. Most people using Pro View were probably concentrating on the Pyke or Yuumi, or maybe Vitality mid laner Daniele “Jizzuke” di Mauro’s signature Ekko.

One champion that they may not have been watching as closely was G2 top laner Martin “Wunder” Hansen’s Yorick. Sure, Yorick is an interesting pick on his own, but we’re a bit past the point where Wunder’s funky champion pool surprises us.

But one fellow top lane pro was watching Wunder’s camera intently: Golden Guardians Academy’s Darshan Upadhyaya. Darshan caught a brief moment in the game when Wunder tabbed out of the League window to troll Vitality:

Darshan on Twitter Wunder opens up paint in the middle of his #LEC match

It’s the type of stuff that we never would have seen without Pro View. Before he starts doodling, Wunder shows us the pregame player checklist that Riot asks players to run through. And then, in the middle of a game, he started writing a message for the camera in MS Paint.

We’re not quite sure who the message is meant for, if he’s really trolling Vitality, or if he’s trying to figure out what was going on for his own team in a fun, bloody game. But this is another reason why Pro View has been such a fantastic addition this year.