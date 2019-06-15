Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

G2 Esports are on a mission. Not to win League of Legends games, however—they’ve already shown they’re the best in the world at that. No, when you’re as good as they are, you have to find other challenges.

The challenge they’ve settled on is to hit the Pyke cycle. A cycle in baseball is when a player hits for every combination of bases in one game: A single, double, triple, and home run. G2’s cycle is a bit different—they apparently want to see if they can play Pyke at every position.

Today it was bot laner Luka “Perkz” Perković’s turn to man the Ripper. We’ve already seen top laner Martin “Wunder” Hansen, mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Winther, and support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle play him. But this was the first time we’ve seen Pyke in the bot lane.

In this quest for the Pyke cycle, style points count. G2 were up against a hapless Vitality team, so Perkz had a little freedom to fish for kills. Both teams were happy to oblige him: At just over four minutes into the game, G2 committed their jungler and a mid lane teleport to a bot lane dive that yielded first blood.

G2 did go a little too deep after the dive and yielded a kill back on Mikyx’s Yuumi. Vitality were able to stabilize the kill count and took more tower plates through the lane phase. But they weren’t able to make enough inroads, especially when G2 grouped.

Many of those plays were started by that damn Yuumi. Her combination of long-range poke and constant healing made it so G2 could roam wherever they pleased. It’s what solo queue players have been dealing with since her release, and even though she was winless in the LEC heading into today’s match, G2 made sure she wouldn’t leave that way.

By the end of it, G2 were straight smurfing on Vitality, threatening to fountain dive them for even more kills. Perkz ended with six of them on that Pyke—maybe not the best G2 Pyke we’ve seen, but a pretty good showing. Who knows, maybe we’ll see Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski compete the Pyke cycle next week by taking him into the jungle.

But while Pyke was the talk of the match, the MVP was Mikyx’s Yuumi. She was a constant in G2’s picks and made the game easy. It was a highlight performance in Yuumi’s first LEC win.