Wukong to be disabled for closing stages of 2020 LEC Spring Split

Due to Wukong’s recent rework in League of Legends, the champion will be disabled for the closing stages of the 2020 LEC Spring Split, Riot announced today. The same will likely apply to North America’s LCS, South Korea’s LCK, and China’s LPL in the weeks to come.

Riot is disabling Wukong to ensure teams get sufficient time to practice the champion and mitigate risk for the most important matches of the split. The playoffs are drawing dangerously close and Wukong has yet to be tried and tested.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the European league has opted for an online format to ensure the safety of its players. If a champion like Wukong was thrown into the mix, upsets are bound to happen.

Since Wukong’s rerelease in Patch 10.6 on March 17, he’s seen an influx of usage on the ladder and has propelled to the top of the standings. He’s being played in the top, mid, and jungle and has looked frankly overpowered.

In the top lane alone, Wukong has a 53.65 percent win rate, the highest in the game. And despite a hotfix on day one of his release, he’s remained a top-tier champion.

In the next patch, Riot is targeting him for even more nerfs, reducing his armor gain from his passive and decreasing his damage output on his Warrior Trickster (W) ability.

Alongside Wukong, Vi will remain disabled in the LEC for now.

The LEC kicks off again on Friday, March 27, where Rogue will look to secure a top-four finish off the back of a win against SK Gaming.