Worlds 2022 play-in stage: Results, standings, schedule, bracket

Teams from all of League of Legends’ participating regions will be represented at the 2022 World Championship play-in stage and will kick off the almost six-week-long tournament that is Worlds.

Effectively replacing the international wildcard qualifier tournaments of old, the play-in stage has been the new funnel for minor regions on the international stage to qualify for Worlds. Since 2017, they’ve gotten to do so in a more high-stakes format with fewer games and against tougher competition given the addition of lower-seeded teams from major regions. Despite the tougher competition in recent years, Japanese champions DetonatioN FocusMe made minor region history just last year by becoming the first minor region team to advance into the World Championship group stage, toppling Cloud9 in a tiebreaker to secure an automatic berth.

This year’s play-in stage includes the most recent split’s champions from Brazil’s CBLOL, Japan’s LJL, Latin America’s LLA, Oceania’s LCO, and Turkey’s TCL, as well as the fourth seed from China’s LPL, Korea’s LCK, and Europe’s LEC, the third seed from North America’s LCS, and the second seeds from Taiwan’s PCS and Vietnam’s VCS.

Vietnamese teams are back at Worlds for the first time since 2019, but not without their share of difficulties acquiring visas to compete in North America.

The play-in stage for Worlds 2022 will take place at the Arena Esports Stadium, home of the Liga Latinoamérica (LLA), from Thursday, Sept. 29 to Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Here are the scores, group standings, match start times, and more for the 2022 World Championship play-in stage.

Play-in group stage

The play-in group stage follows a format similar to that of the last two years. The 12 participating teams were sorted into three pools based on regional strength beforehand. Two teams from each pool were placed into each group. Every team will play a single round-robin against the five others in their group, after which the two teams with the worst records will be eliminated outright. The group winners advance directly to the Worlds main event group stage. The second through fourth-place teams will advance to the play-in knockout stage.

If two teams are tied at the end of the group stage, the protocols from 2020 and 2021 will likely be followed, meaning that head-to-head record will simply award side selection in a tiebreaker game as opposed to winning the tiebreaker.

Group A

Thursday, Sept. 29

4pm CT: Fnatic vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: LOUD vs. Beyond Gaming

7pm CT: Chiefs Esports Club vs. Fnatic

8pm CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. LOUD

Friday, Sept. 30

3pm CT: Fnatic vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD

6pm CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Chiefs Esports Club

7pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Beyond Gaming

Saturday, Oct. 1

3pm CT: LOUD vs. Fnatic

5pm CT: Beyond Gaming vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

6pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Chiefs Esports Club

8pm CT: Chiefs Esports Club vs. Beyond Gaming

Sunday, Oct. 2

3pm CT: Beyond Gaming vs. Fnatic

4pm CT: LOUD vs. Chiefs Esports Club

5pm CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Evil Geniuses

Group B

Thursday, Sept. 29

3pm CT: Isurus vs. MAD Lions

6pm CT: MAD Lions vs. İstanbul Wildcats

9pm CT: Saigon Buffalo vs. İstanbul Wildcats

10pm CT: DRX vs. Royal Never Give Up

Friday, Sept. 30

5pm CT: Saigon Buffalo vs. Isurus

8pm CT: DRX vs. Saigon Buffalo

9pm CT: MAD Lions vs. Royal Never Give Up

10pm CT: İstanbul Wildcats vs. DRX

Saturday, Oct. 1

4pm CT: MAD Lions vs. Saigon Buffalo

7pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. Isurus

9pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. İstanbul Wildcats

10pm CT: Isurus vs. DRX

Sunday, Oct. 2

6pm CT: İstanbul Wildcats vs. Isurus

7pm CT: DRX vs. MAD Lions

8pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. Saigon Buffalo

Play-in knockout stage

The third and fourth-place teams in each group will play a best-of-five series against one another, with the loser being eliminated. The winner will face off against the second-place team from the opposite group in another best-of-five, with the victor advancing to the group stage and the loser going home.

Elimination round

Monday, Oct. 3

1pm CT: Group A/B No. 3 vs. Group A/B No. 4

6pm CT: Group A/B No. 3 vs. Group A/B No. 4

Qualification round

Tuesday, Oct. 4

1pm CT: Group A/B No. 2 vs. TBD

6pm CT: Group A/B No. 2 vs. TBD

This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.