How to earn drops and in-game items during League Worlds 2022

Drops are back for 2022. Here's everything you need to know.

Riot Games has confirmed that drops are coming to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Fans who tune into the event through the official LoL Esports website will be able to link their League account to the site and claim drops throughout the tournament.

Most drops will be collected through Worlds Rewards Capsules, which are guaranteed to contain one of the following in-game items:

Worlds 2022 icons and emotes

One esports capsule

One Hextech Chest with key

This year, Riot is also tweaking the drops system slightly to ensure that no repeat items are given to viewers. You won’t be receiving any duplicate drops this year, apart from esports capsules and Hextech Chests.

When do Worlds 2022 drops occur?

Historically, Worlds drops have always had a sense of randomness to them since they can occur at any point during the live broadcast. But Riot has set some parameters for fans in regard to expectations for drops. This year, drops will have a 100 percent chance of occurring whenever a player scores a pentakill and a partial chance of occurring whenever there’s a triple kill or quadra kill.

Rewards may also be dropped in-between games, or during the opening and closing ceremonies of the tournament. Drops should also be expected during the opening game of each of the tournament’s stages (play-ins, groups, etc.).

Drops only occur during the live broadcast of Worlds. You cannot receive drops from watching pre-recorded VODs of the event.

New for 2022: Drops-exclusive partnered chromas

Image via Riot Games

This year, Riot is expanding its partnership with luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. to bring exclusive Chromas for the game’s Crystal Rose skins. Special Tiffany & Co. chromas for Crystal Rose Zyra, Swain, and Akshan will be available to earn via drops throughout the World Championship. These Chromas will only be available through Worlds drops, meaning they will be unable to be purchased during or after the event.

A ward skin featuring the redesigned Summoner’s Cup will also be available through drops. Tiffany & Co. assisted in the Cup’s new look for 2022.

The League World Championship begins tomorrow, Sept. 29, at 3pm CT.