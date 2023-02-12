Why is Aurelion Sol temporarily disabled in League of Legends?

The champion's rework went live earlier this week, but evidently not without a few kinks to be worked out.

League of Legends’s newest champion to receive a full blown gameplay rework, Aurelion Sol, has been temporarily disabled from live servers. Riot has made the champion unavailable to play due to a series of “in-game issues,” according to an announcement made via the League client.

Players who log into League and attempt to pick Aurelion Sol in a ranked (or normal) game will be unable to do so until the gameplay issues surrounding the champion are resolved.

While it’s unclear at this time exactly why Aurelion Sol is disabled—Riot has not provided players with any official reasoning—it’s likely that the champion is unavailable to play due to a serious game-breaking bug.

Was the Aurelion Sol rework disabled in League because of a game-breaking bug?

A likely explanation for Aurelion Sol’s disabling could be found in a video posted earlier today by famous League bug-hunter Vandril, who showed off a bug that allows Aurelion Sol to cast his ultimate ability, Falling Star, even when it’s on cooldown. This interaction comes to light whenever Aurelion Sol uses Astral Flight (W), which allows him to cast abilities while moving. Astral Flight, however, shouldn’t be giving Aurelion access to abilities that are on cooldown.

This bugged interaction allows Aurelion Sol players to use their ultimate ability twice in quick succession, causing them to deal an immense amount of burst damage and turn practically any teamfight in their favor.

Another bug found by Vandril showcases Aurelion Sol’s unintended ability to use Singularity (E) while it’s on cooldown during his Astral Flight. With this many bugs currently exploitable, Riot likely found it best to disable the champion altogether until his issues can be resolved.

It’s unclear when Aurelion Sol will be available to play again in League, although his return should be expected some time within the next day, if Riot’s previous bug fixes are any indicator.