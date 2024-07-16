Which LoL champion says ‘The weapons I forge do not have names. They have ambitions’

Today’s LoLdle quote is quite long, which gives us enough information to figure out this recognizable League of Legends champion quote pretty easily—especially if you’re a top lane main or even a T1 Keria superfan.

Who says, “The weapons I forge do not have names. They have ambitions” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 16 is, “The weapons I forge do not have names. They have ambitions.” The League champion who says this line is Ornn.

“My forge is my home.” Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

From the quote, we know this League champion forges weapons, and the only champion who does forge weapons in the game is Ornn. So, today’s quote, like yesterday’s Caitlyn quote, basically gave the whole game away.

If you’ve never played Ornn before or are unfamiliar with Ornn’s lore, you may have been stumped by this because there are champs like Aphelios who summon different weapons. However, Ornn is the only blacksmith who forges weapons in League‘s actual gameplay. He says this particular quote as he’s upgrading an ally’s strongest item.

Although Ornn is a top lane pick, he’s shone quite brightly in pro play thanks to off-role masters like T1’s support Keria, who took him into the bot lane at the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. I love playing off-meta supports so it was awesome to see; Ornn can be super fun to play bot because he’s so tanky and helps ADCs with engage.

He isn’t picked often in ranked games and only has a 3.1 percent pick rate, according to League stat tracking page U.GG, but that may change when Aurora arrives on July 17—she’s closely tied to Ornn in the wider Runeterra lore.

