Which LoL champion says ‘The sea has no memory – but I do’?

Sometimes, the quote section of the daily LoLdle puzzle will be riddled with context clues, giving players the ability to narrow down their options to just a few League of Legends champions.

Today’s LoLdle quote—”The sea has no memory – but I do”— is one such example of a quote that only a few champions would ever say. The greatest clue in today’s quote is the word “sea,” which immediately makes me think the quote belongs to a watery champion whose kit or lore has something to do with the ocean.

Here’s who says “The sea has no memory – but I do” in League.

Who says “The sea has no memory – but I do” quote in LoL? Answered

The League champion who says “The sea has no memory – but I do” is Gangplank.

Gangplank has a reputation for taking vengeance upon his enemies. Image via Riot Games

Other champions that would have made sense for this quote to be attributed to include Pyke, Illaoi, and Tahm Kench, among others.

Gangplank says this quote while moving to a location. There’s no extra context necessary for this quote, it’s just something Gangplank says.

This quote likely refers to Gangplank’s lore as he was taken down by Miss Fortune while at sea and rose from a watery grave to enact vengeance. It was briefly believed that Ganplank had been killed—and Riot even briefly made him unavailable to play in-game due to this lore development—but the brutal pirate came back with a plan for revenge.

