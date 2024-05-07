Bilgewater Event in League of Legends' key art -- a harbor shown in dark green coloring from the view of an interior cave
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘The sea has no memory – but I do’?

Today's LoLdle quote clue comes from a Bilgewater champion.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 7, 2024 12:56 pm

Sometimes, the quote section of the daily LoLdle puzzle will be riddled with context clues, giving players the ability to narrow down their options to just a few League of Legends champions. 

Recommended Videos

Today’s LoLdle quote”The sea has no memory – but I do”— is one such example of a quote that only a few champions would ever say. The greatest clue in today’s quote is the word “sea,” which immediately makes me think the quote belongs to a watery champion whose kit or lore has something to do with the ocean. 

Here’s who says “The sea has no memory – but I do” in League

Who says “The sea has no memory – but I do” quote in LoL? Answered

The League champion who says “The sea has no memory – but I do” is Gangplank

Spooky Gangplank splash art League of Legends
Gangplank has a reputation for taking vengeance upon his enemies. Image via Riot Games

Other champions that would have made sense for this quote to be attributed to include Pyke, Illaoi, and Tahm Kench, among others. 

Gangplank says this quote while moving to a location. There’s no extra context necessary for this quote, it’s just something Gangplank says. 

This quote likely refers to Gangplank’s lore as he was taken down by Miss Fortune while at sea and rose from a watery grave to enact vengeance. It was briefly believed that Ganplank had been killed—and Riot even briefly made him unavailable to play in-game due to this lore development—but the brutal pirate came back with a plan for revenge. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LCS record against LPL and LCK teams plummets to new low at MSI 2024
APA giving an interview at media day of MSI 2024.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS record against LPL and LCK teams plummets to new low at MSI 2024
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 7, 2024
Read Article Team Liquid mid laner says Gen.G will ‘s**t on’ Fnatic, sets an EU vs NA showdown
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Team Liquid mid laner says Gen.G will ‘s**t on’ Fnatic, sets an EU vs NA showdown
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 7, 2024
Read Article Riot is finally making LoL Arena less RNG with massive Patch 14.10 update
A fragment of Summoner's Rift floating in the clouds with waterfalls and rocks hovering nearby in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is finally making LoL Arena less RNG with massive Patch 14.10 update
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LCS record against LPL and LCK teams plummets to new low at MSI 2024
APA giving an interview at media day of MSI 2024.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS record against LPL and LCK teams plummets to new low at MSI 2024
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 7, 2024
Read Article Team Liquid mid laner says Gen.G will ‘s**t on’ Fnatic, sets an EU vs NA showdown
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Team Liquid mid laner says Gen.G will ‘s**t on’ Fnatic, sets an EU vs NA showdown
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 7, 2024
Read Article Riot is finally making LoL Arena less RNG with massive Patch 14.10 update
A fragment of Summoner's Rift floating in the clouds with waterfalls and rocks hovering nearby in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is finally making LoL Arena less RNG with massive Patch 14.10 update
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 7, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.