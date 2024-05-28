The latest LoLdle quote was fairly short and to the point. Since there were only four words to work with, I ended up relying on the audio clue to figure out which League of Legends champion said this voice line.

Who says “Your soul drowns. Fight” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for May 28 is “Your soul drowns. Fight.” The League champion who says this quote is Illaoi.

You can’t always get it in one shot, but I’ll still take first in the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When I first read the quote, “soul” stuck out to me the most and I immediately started thinking about Shadow Isles champs like Thresh and Viego. In hindsight, if focused on “drowns” over “soul,” I might’ve been able to guess Illaoi sooner.

After guessing a few more champs I thought were soul-related, I got to the audio clue, which immediately gave me the answer to today’s LoLdle. As soon as I heard the voice utter this quote, I knew it was Illaoi speaking. Even though I haven’t played much Illaoi over the years, her voice was still unmistakable to me.

Today’s LoLdle quote was much shorter than yesterday’s, and the voice lines with fewer words can be trickier if you latch on to the wrong phrase. But this time around, if all else fails, the audio clue should give you a guaranteed correct guess on the next answer.

