Which LoL champion says ‘Vimaga?’

Usually, the quote portion of the League of Legends puzzle game LoLdle can be figured out through context clues. Most times, the quote will fit the theming of a champion and it will be relatively easy to figure out who’s speaking.

Recommended Videos

But today’s (Monday, April 29) quote is simply one word, “Vimaga,” which is exceedingly vague and can’t be figured out relatively easily—unless, of course, you’re a main of the champion who says it.

Here’s who says the word “Vimaga” in League of Legends.

Who has the quote “Vimaga” in League?: LoLdle puzzle answer

The League of Legends champion that says the quote “Vimaga” is Gnar, making him the answer to the quote portion of today’s LoLdle puzzle.

Vimaga is a nonsensical, gibberish word, so it’s appropriate that it’s spoken by a champion that speaks mostly in gibberish. Almost all of Gnar’s in-game quotes are along these lines, and trying to guess any of them based on spelling alone is a difficult task, so don’t beat yourself up if you weren’t able to get this one on the first try. We wouldn’t blame you if you needed to wait until the audio clue to figure this puzzle out.

Gnar says “Vimaga” while he’s in his mini form, which is where all of his cute, little words (sound effects, really) come from. And honestly, the way he says Vimaga leaves the spelling up to interpretation. Although Gnar kind of mumbles the word out of his mouth, the spelling of this one-word quote makes it sound like he’s saying it with more conviction than he really is.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more