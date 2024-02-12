Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘On Wings of Fury’?

This one nearly has two answers.
Isaac McIntyre
Isaac McIntyre
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024
A close up of a green magic hand and blade from Ruined Shyvana from League of Legends
Image via Riot Games

Today’s LoLdle quote is a particularly challenging one, with the League of Legends guessing game asking you to match the champion to a quote that seems to be about flying: “On wings of fury.”

You’re on the right track, though this one is a bit of a trick question⁠—it’s actually a shapeshifter that says it, though they do fly eventually.

Hints for today’s LoLdle quote

Before we get to the quote, here are all the character hints for LoLdle 585 on Feb. 11 if you wanted to try guessing:

  • Added in 2011.
  • Known as “The Half-Dragon.”
  • Usually played in top lane or jungle.
  • Use melee attacks.

Who says “On wings of fury” in League?

League of Legends champion Shyvana as she appears in official splash art.
Image via Riot Games

“On wings of fury” is a quote spoken by Shyvana, the Half-Dragon, while she is moving in League matches. Despite the quote being about wings, this voice line is actually only heard when Shyvana moves in her human form.

While the answer is definitely Shyvana, I wouldn’t blame you for having guessed Vayne to begin with. One of her default movement quotes is quite similar, with the Night Hunter declaring she is travelling “on wings of night” on occasion when she moves. If that’s not confusing then I don’t know what is⁠—especially considering the two characters don’t overlap in the lore.

You can listen to the “On wings of fury” quote here.

Shyvana holds a special place in League history as the roster’s original dragon character. Dragon lovers now have Aurelion Sol and more recently Smolder, but for the longest time if you loved fire-breathing winged lizards you had to turn to the Half-Dragon and her explosive Flame Breath ability.

If you’ve got a hankering to try playing Shyvana now, she is best played as a jungler in League Season 14 and builds Liandry’s Torment and Spear of Shojin.

