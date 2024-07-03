Image Credit: Bethesda
League of Legends art showing Riven leaping at a fire-breathing creature.
Image via Riot Games
Which LoL champion says ‘Swim at your own risk’?

One word is once again the key.
Justin Binkowski
Published: Jul 3, 2024 01:19 am

The latest LoLdle quote features another voice line that’s relatively short and has one word stand out as a major hint. As long as League of Legends fans don’t overthink this one, they should be able to solve it very quickly.

Who says “Swim at your own risk” in LoL?

July 3’s LoLdle quote is “Swim at your own risk.” The League champion who says this line is Nami.

Screenshot of the LoLdle quote answer on July 3, 2024.
Just keep swimming, just keep swimming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Swim” is the key phrase for this quote—and it should be pretty hard to miss since it’s the first word, too. So, I started by thinking of water-based champions and went with Fizz as my first guess. When that failed, I paused for a few seconds and then typed in Illaoi. But as I was typing Illaoi, Nami came to mind, and I was at least able to solve this in three tries to secure another first-in-the-world answer.

In hindsight, Nami will likely be a natural first guess for many LoLdle players today. “Swim at your own risk” appears to be one of Nami’s taunt voice lines, but she also has another similar quote: “Swim against the current.” So, if you’ve played Nami over the years, there’s a good chance you’ve heard one of these swim-related quotes and can easily connect the dots. And even if you haven’t played much Nami, it’s a relatively straightforward quote and the Tidecaller should be one of the first champs to come to mind.

So far in July, the first two LoLdle quotes join today’s puzzle in not being the most difficult to solve, in my opinion. That should mean, in theory, that a tougher challenge is looming in the days ahead.

