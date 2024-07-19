Which LoL champion says, ‘Suprised to see me?’

When the League of Legends champion quote for LoLdle is as mysterious as today’s has turned out to be, you only have a few options. One is hope. The other is to search the internet for answers… and that’s probably why you’re here.

Recommended Videos

If you’re stucking on the July 19 LoLdle quote and inspiration hasn’t struck like a well-cast Distortion then you’re in the right place.

Here’s the answer to today’s very tricky (and vague) LoLdle quote.

Who says, “Suprised to see me?” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 19 is, “Suprised to see me?” The League champion who says this line is LeBlanc.

I need to listen to more LeBlanc quotes. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

Going into today’s quote, I honestly thought I had this in the bag because I play a lot of Senna, and she says, “Surprised to see me, Thresh?” when she first encounters a High Noon Thresh. So, I thought this had to be it. But that was the wrong answer.

Other than Senna, I didn’t know which champion would say this quote because there are no real giveaways or words from which we could deduce an answer. At least with yesterday’s Brand quote, we had the word “burn” go off while the rest of the quote was laughter. The only clue we had today is more of a liberal feeling of someone suddenly appearing or popping out from nowhere. With that, I thought it could be Zoe, Viego, Twitch, or LeBlanc because these were the only champs I could think of with abilities that let them appear suddenly. So, I went alphabetically—and struck gold on LeBlanc.

LeBlanc isn’t a champion I’m familiar with because I don’t play mid, and she’s rarely on the Rift this season; according to League stat site U.GG, she has a 20.8 percent ban rate.

Because she’s banned so often, I wasn’t surprised I missed this one (which she says while attacking). If I hadn’t guessed correctly and had gotten to her audio clue, I maybe would have mistaken her for Elise or even Evelynn because that’s the kind of voice cadence I’d associate more with those two champions.

So, if you found today’s LoLdle quote pretty rough, you weren’t the only one. While my nice one-shot streak has been obliterated, I loved the challenge.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy