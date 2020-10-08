Best LeBlanc build in League of Legends season 10

LeBlanc is one of League of Legends’ strongest champions. Her high burst damage and mobility can help you take over games early with a small gold lead.

The Deceiver’s smoke-and-mirrors gameplay can confuse enemies, earning you easy kills or escapes after hectic teamfights. Unlike other assassins, she can get going from the laning phase without any special items. Her kit is self-sufficient in this regard and can help you land early kills with ease.

As with all League champions, specific items are going to be more effective depending on the circumstance in-game. But there are certain items that are most effective for LeBlanc regardless of the situation. These core items are going to give you the best chances of success with the The Deceiver.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Domination

Electrocute: This is the best keystone to take as LeBlanc. It increases your burst potential and ensures you get additional poke potential during the laning phase. It’s easy to activate with a simple combo of W, Q, and an auto attack.

Taste of Blood: Taste of Blood is a simple sustain rune. It gives you some health back during short trades during the laning phase. You want all the sustain you can get to get to your core items and then take over the game.

Eyeball Collection: Eyeball Collection is a great rune to increase your ability power the more takedowns you get. It it quite simple to stack due to how much roaming you’ll be doing, and by mid-game, you should have an additional 30 ability power from this rune alone.

Ravenous Hunter: As one of the most powerful healing runes in the game, Ravenous Hunter allows you to heal back up based on damage dealt from spells. While in the early game the impact might not be that high compared to other runes, once the match gets to the later points of the game, you’ll heal back up due to the damage you’ll be dealing.

Sorcery

Manaflow Band: To help with your mana issues you’ll be experiencing later on, you want to get this rune. Manaflow Band increases your base mana pool by 250 once fully stacked and regenerates your mana as well.

Transcendence: To burst enemies down as often as possible, you’ll need cooldown reduction. Transcendence grants you 10-percent cooldown reduction at level 10 and converts additional CDR into extra ability power to increase your damage output.

Bonuses: +10 percent attack speed, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Corrupting Potion

This potion is the best early-game sustain item. Even without any stats, this item can influence the laning phase significantly. For only 500 gold it gives you back 375 health, 225 mana, and has a damage-over-time effect that quickly adds up.

The item without any enhancements is gold efficient. But if you feel fancy, you can go for the Inspiration secondary tree to get Time Warp Tonic, which increases the effectiveness of this item. You’ll be getting back much more health and a nice movement speed buff, which can help you out throughout the entire game. Other starting items don’t even come close to this one.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Sorcerer’s Shoes are a straightforward choice for boots with magic penetration to increase your damage potential. The item should be purchased after Luden’s Echo to increase your burst damage output as soon as possible.

Luden’s Echo

Luden’s Echo is often considered the default mage core item. It grants you ability power, mana, cooldown reduction, and an AoE damaging effect which scales with ability power. The item has cheap components and is core for most mages in the mid or bottom lane. The Lost Chapter component is so strong that some champions can purchase it without upgrading it to Luden’s Echo to solve many of their mana issues, with most notable examples being Azir or Viktor.

Oblivion Orb

Oblivion Orb is a great item to complement your Sorcerer’s Shoes. With the Orb and Shoes combined, you’ll have 33 magic penetration, enough to ignore the base magic resist of multiple champions. The health and ability power stats are great as well on the item, making you tankier and also directly increasing your damage from your abilities.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Zhonya’s is a great item, especially against attack damage-focused teams or champions who rely on combos to kill you.

Seeker’s Armguard, a Zhonya’s component, is one of the most gold-efficient items. If you rush it early on, you can sit on it for 20 minutes without issues since the stats it gives are impressive for the gold cost.

In teamfights, Zhonya’s Hourglass allows you to deceive opponents. You can force them to use all of their spells and engage tools on you, then use Zhonya’s to give your team some crucial seconds to unleash devastation while you’re untargetable. Once you come out of the stasis, you can use your W to reposition and escape the fight unharmed.

Void Staff

If enemies are stacking magic resist, then you need to invest into a Void Staff. Sometimes it’s worth more to purchase a Void Staff instead of a Rabadon’s Deathcap if the enemy has a lot of magic resist. Prioritize this item over the rest of your build if an enemy has a lot of tanks. But if the enemy doesn’t have magic resist items, then skip this item and get other pure ability power items to increase your damage instead.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

There’s no better item for mages than Rabadon’s Deathcap, which amplifies all your power. Although some players might rush it if they’re winning the lane, it’s quite a suboptimal path. It’s best to rush it if you already have other core AP items. If you have an Ornn on your team who can upgrade it, then make this item a priority. You will get even more ability power from Rabadon’s Deathcrown, the upgraded Ornn version.

If you’re ahead in lane and have plenty of gold, then feel free to get this item, especially if enemies are stacking magic resist early on and the Oblivion Orb’s effectiveness might be diminished.

Situational items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Mercury’s Treads

If you’re facing a heavy ability power-focused composition or a composition that has too much crowd control, then Mercury’s Treads is a must. It gives you much-needed early magic resist and reduces duration from any crowd control landed on you. In some cases, you can rush the boots quickly before Luden’s Echo if you need the additional movement speed to dodge skill shots from your laner.

Morellonomicon

The forbidden book is a requirement against healing-based champions. It’s heavily gold inefficient, but if the enemy team is running you down due to how much healing they have, then you need to prioritize and acquire this item.

It won’t cost that much if you go for the core item of Oblivion Orb and later convert it to Morellonomicon, but try to explain to your team that you’ll become deadlier if you invest the 1,400 gold required to upgrade into other items.

Mejai’s Soulstealer

If you’re having a great game, you can get this item to increase your snowball potential. You gain 20 ability power per each champion kill or 10 ability power for each champion assist—up to 125 ability power total from the Glory effect alone. The item costs only 1,400 gold so if you’re dominating the opposing laner, get this item to ensure it’ll be more difficult for them to catch up.

Remember to get the Dark Seal component as soon as possible though to ensure that you have some stacks when you upgrade to Mejai’s. Dark Seal will also directly increase the sustain you receive from Corrupting Potion, making it a very valuable purchase.

Banshee’s Veil

What was once a rush item became an optional item against crowd control. Use Banshee’s Veil against heavy pick compositions that rely on getting an engage to dismantle you. By having a spell shield to protect you from that Nocturne Paranoia or Ashe Arrow, you can increase your chances of winning such games.

But be wary not to waste the spellshield before a teamfight begins since it needs quite a bit of time to recharge. If you waste it, then ask your team to wait a couple of seconds before engaging to ensure success or victory.

Spellbinder

One of the most overlooked items is Spellbinder, which is easily stackable and can increase your burst damage output. If you need raw ability power against enemies who don’t stack magic resist, then getting this item is much more efficient than purchasing a Void Staff.

Quicksilver Sash

This is a great item if you’re facing champions who can lock you down and ruin your day. It’s cheaper than Banshee’s Veil and can be activated at will to cleanse crowd control, making it much more flexible. It can be purchased against champions who lock you down, such as Malzahar, Leona, or Nautilus to ensure that you get to roam freely in fights.