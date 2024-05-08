Which LoL champion says ‘So much untapped power’?

Today’s LoLdle quote clue is extremely on brand for the League of Legends champion who says it. If you have even a little bit of surface knowledge about mid lane mages or have experimented with your champion pool, you’ve probably encountered this quote in some regard.

Recommended Videos

The LoLdle quote for the day is “so much untapped power,” which could be attributed to a few champions—namely those who are power-hungry villains in pursuit of nothing but personal gain. But there’s one champion whose obsession with power stands above all other potential answers to this puzzle.

Who says “so much untapped power” League of Legends quote? Answered

The League of Legends champion who says “so much untapped power” is Syndra.

Syndra has the power of incredible wild magic at her fingertips. Image via Riot Games

Syndra’s entire vibe is the pursuit of power. She’s described by Riot in her official lore as a “fearsome Ionian mage with incredible power at her command,” and will stop at nothing in the name of magical supremacy. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that she has an obsession with “untapped power.”

Most players don’t even need that much experience with Syndra to know that she says this line. Syndra says this quote upon being picked in champion select, so it’s not like it’s a serious deep cut. If you’ve picked her a couple of times or have had her fall your way in an ARAM lobby, you’ve likely heard Syndra say these four words.

While some LoLdle quotes are tough to uncover, this one was a bit of a layup.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more