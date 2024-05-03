Ashe overlooking the Freljord from the universe of League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

All ARAM balance changes in LoL Patch 14.9

One champion in particular was hit with some heavy ARAM nerfs this patch.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 3, 2024 02:08 pm

A new League of Legends patch, Patch 14.9, has been shipped, and with it, a handful of changes have come to certain champions in ARAM. 

Recommended Videos

ARAM didn’t receive too heavy of a patch this time around, considering many of the devs who work on the game mode were likely tied up with the return of League’s Arena mode. But we can likely expect more thorough ARAM patches in the future, where needed. 

In total, only three champions were adjusted in Patch 14.9, with all three of them being nerfed. Smolder, Nami, and Hwei—the latter two of which had received recent buffs on Summoner’s Rift—were all nerfed on Patch 14.9 in ARAM.

Here is the full list of ARAM balance changes for League Patch 14.9. 

LoL ARAM Patch 14.9 champion changes

Smolder's base splash art.
Smolder got hit with the ARAM nerfstick on this patch. Image via Riot Games

Buffs

  • No champions were buffed for ARAM in this patch. 

Nerfs

  • Hwei: Ability Haste reduced from 20 to 10.
  • Nami: All healing received reduced by five percent. All damage dealt reduced by five percent.
  • Smolder: Ability Haste reduced from zero to negative 10. All damage taken increased by five percent. 

LoL ARAM Patch 14.9 item changes

  • Hubris: Passive AD and buff duration of passive effect increased. 

The biggest change on ARAM this patch easily came to Smolder, who’s having his base Ability Haste reduced into the negatives. In addition to that, Smolder received a nerf that causes him to take more damage from all sources. When you combine these two changes, the champion should be less of a durable threat that pumps out damage on a consistent basis. 

“At this point it’s quite clear that Smolder is becoming an ARAM menace, so we’re aiming to tune him similar to other infinite stacking champions,” Riot said in the official Patch 14.9 notes. “We will keep an eye on him to see whether spell specific tuning is needed after these changes though.” 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon of T1 during MSI Play-Ins
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 3, 2024
Read Article T1 thrash FlyQuest at MSI 2024 in LoL’s fastest ever international best-of-3
Ryu "Keria" Min-seok of T1 during MSI Play-Ins.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 thrash FlyQuest at MSI 2024 in LoL’s fastest ever international best-of-3
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 3, 2024
Read Article LoL Arena returns with a bang, but players are already bored of the meta
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Arena returns with a bang, but players are already bored of the meta
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon of T1 during MSI Play-Ins
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 Oner’s Worlds skin could get a feisty interaction with an SKT legend
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 3, 2024
Read Article T1 thrash FlyQuest at MSI 2024 in LoL’s fastest ever international best-of-3
Ryu "Keria" Min-seok of T1 during MSI Play-Ins.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 thrash FlyQuest at MSI 2024 in LoL’s fastest ever international best-of-3
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 3, 2024
Read Article LoL Arena returns with a bang, but players are already bored of the meta
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Arena returns with a bang, but players are already bored of the meta
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 3, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.