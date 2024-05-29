Gangplank aims his flintlock pistol in League of Legends
All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends

These champions call the pirate city of Bilgewater home.
One of the most lore-rich and intriguing regions in the universe of League of Legends is Bilgewater, the pirate hub city in southern Runeterra. 

Bilgewater is a completely free city where those seeking refuge from persecution can make a new life for themselves. But the inherent danger of a lawless city tends to draw many less-than-stellar citizens, including some of the most notorious villains on the League roster. 

Chances are, if a champion is an outlaw, swashbuckler, or general sea-dwelling ne’er-do-well, they’re likely from Bilgewater. 

Here are all of the League of Legends champions who call Bilgewater home, according to the official League universe page.

LoL: All champions who hail from Bilgewater

Miss Fortune base splash art in League of Legends
Miss Fortune is an infamous bounty hunter and a legend in Bilgewater lore. Image via Riot Games
  • Fizz
  • Gangplank
  • Graves
  • Illaoi
  • Miss Fortune
  • Nautilus
  • Pyke
  • Tahm Kench
  • Twisted Fate

Some of these champions have interactions with each other, too. For example, Twisted Fate and Graves have been partners in crime since the early days of League (and were recently placed into the canon as an LGBT couple), while Miss Fortune and Gangplank are bitter rivals. Miss Fortune, in the lore, even went as far as sinking Gangplank’s ship, quickly spreading the rumor that the fated captain had perished at sea. Riot even went as far as “killing him off” in-game, disabling GP for the early portion of his tenure as a reworked champion. 

