All LGBTQ+ characters in League of Legends

Have you ever wondered which champions in League of Legends are part of the LGBTQIA+ community? You may be surprised to learn that there are a few confirmed and speculated champions in League who are lesbian, bisexual, gay, and even polyamorous.

Related: K’Sante will be League’s first black LGBTQ champion, actor confirms

From past entanglements to current couples, here’s everything we know about all the LGBTQIA+ characters in League.

All LGBTQIA+ characters in League

Diana and Leona

The first LGBTQ+ League couple, Leona and Diana. Image via Riot Games

In their short story, Rise With Me, it was confirmed Diana and Leona are in a relationship–-and they’re the first gay confirmed couple in League.

Their story features letters, messages, and diary entries from the two where you can genuinely see Leona and Diana’s love bloom and blossom.

K’Sante

K’Sante and Tope reconcile after the battle with Xerath’s followers. Image via Riot Games

K’Sante is a more recent addition to League, and is the first to have his orientation displayed in League, as he is dubbed, the Pride of Nazumah.

Even his short story, Everything We Should Have Said, is unique in that it confirms he’s gay and surprisingly revolves around his past relationship with Tope, referred to as the Archer in K’Sante’s cinematic trailer, Defeat Your Monster.

Nami

Nami’s Cosmic Destiny skin in League. Image via Riot Games

Nami, the Tidecaller, is bisexual and in a polyamorous relationship with two of her followers. Meghan Bowe, the creative lead at Riot Games, confirmed this on Twitter.

yes, they are!



in LoR, we had the opportunity to show the unique character and diversity of the Marai people. we wanted to show just how courageous Nami is in her quest, and how much she has to lose.💜💙 https://t.co/zufzPZta9K — Meaghan 🍂 (@MeaghanBowe) August 26, 2021

While they haven’t delved into her relationship in League, as her partners aren’t champions there, Nami’s relationship with her boyfriend and girlfriend, Loto and Tama, is well-known in Legends of Runeterra, where they each have their own cards and are connected to Nami is some way.

Neeko

Neeko a member of a long-lost tribe of vastaya in League of Legends. Image via Riot Games

In an announcement from the previous lead narrative writer at Riot Games, Matthew Garcia-Dunn, he confirmed Neeko loves the female champions in League much more than the men. And as such, she identifies as a lesbian.

Unfortunately, Neeko doesn’t have a short story or trailer revealing more details about her relationships.

Twisted Fate and Graves

The end scene from their story, The Boys and Bombolini. Image via Riot Games

In League, Twisted Fate is bisexual, and Graves is gay. And Riot confirmed their past relations in their short story, The Boys and Bombolini. In the story, you can see the two develop feelings for one another in a very gruff, awkward, and surprisingly wholesome way—but they attempt to deny it, of course.

Varus

Varus’ appearance after merging with Valmar and Kai in League of Legends. Image via Riot Games

Varus is a unique case as Varus, the entity, is not gay. However, the two beings merged with Varus, Valmar and Kai, are—and Spideraxe, a Riot game dev, confirmed this. It is also confirmed during the As We Fall music video, which tells the heartbreaking story of how Valmar and Kai were broken down and unraveled to become part of Varus.

Vi and Caitlyn

Vi and Caitlyn in Arcane Season 1. Image via Riot Games

During Arcane Season One, many moments between Vi and Caitlyn had fans questioning the relationship between the two. While Riot hasn’t confirmed it, many hope that more information will be revealed in a short story or Arcane Season Two.

But they are featured in the 2023 League Pride banner. So, this may be Riot’s way of subtly confirming our suspicions. But again, it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

About the author