Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Soul Fighter Nidalee attacks an enemy in the League of Legends Arena as part of the game's new in-game event series.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Shift like the sand. Strike like the eagle’?

Take your time with this one.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 01:36 am

Today’s answer isn’t too hard, but I wonder how many League of Legends players did what I did and immediately sent their first guess on a champion with similar attributes as those mentioned in the quote—a brave gambit that left me second in the world. If only Hayley or Bink were here to lock in their first-in guesses.

Recommended Videos

Here’s the solution for the LoLdle puzzle on July 22.

Who says “Shift like the sand. Strike like the eagle,” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for July 22 is “Shift like the sand. Strike like the eagle.” The League champion who says this line is K’Sante.

A screenshot of a won game of LoLdle.
Nothing wrong with guess two, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I was baited by the sand! I won’t lie, my first guess was Azir. Mentions of sand and eagles meant my mind immediately went to the Emperor of the Sands, who is iconically desert-themed. Imagine my surprise when I saw I was wrong, but K’Sante as the next guess makes total sense given he comes from roughly the same location as Azir.

Given K’Sante is one of League‘s most popular champions, this one probably wasn’t too hard to guess at. This quote is commonly used by K’Sante during every game, especially since it has a chance to be spoken whenever the player moves the champ anywhere. He also mentions deserts and eagles in a few of his other quotes.

If you somehow made it to the audio clue (you might have guessed Kayle or Talon) then it would have been very obvious given the voice behind the quote. In all, it was a pretty easy round of LoLdle after some thinking.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com
twitter