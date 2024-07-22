Which LoL champion says ‘Shift like the sand. Strike like the eagle’?

Today’s answer isn’t too hard, but I wonder how many League of Legends players did what I did and immediately sent their first guess on a champion with similar attributes as those mentioned in the quote—a brave gambit that left me second in the world. If only Hayley or Bink were here to lock in their first-in guesses.

Here’s the solution for the LoLdle puzzle on July 22.

Who says “Shift like the sand. Strike like the eagle,” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for July 22 is “Shift like the sand. Strike like the eagle.” The League champion who says this line is K’Sante.

Nothing wrong with guess two, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I was baited by the sand! I won’t lie, my first guess was Azir. Mentions of sand and eagles meant my mind immediately went to the Emperor of the Sands, who is iconically desert-themed. Imagine my surprise when I saw I was wrong, but K’Sante as the next guess makes total sense given he comes from roughly the same location as Azir.

Given K’Sante is one of League‘s most popular champions, this one probably wasn’t too hard to guess at. This quote is commonly used by K’Sante during every game, especially since it has a chance to be spoken whenever the player moves the champ anywhere. He also mentions deserts and eagles in a few of his other quotes.

If you somehow made it to the audio clue (you might have guessed Kayle or Talon) then it would have been very obvious given the voice behind the quote. In all, it was a pretty easy round of LoLdle after some thinking.

