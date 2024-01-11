Are Morgana and Kayle sisters in League of Legends?

There are many different characters and champions across the world of League of Legends, but there are only a few that are as iconic as Kayle and Morgana, the Righteous and the Fallen.

These two champions were released at the same time in 2009 and have quickly become two of the most recognizable champs in the game. Whether it’s Kayle’s angel-like appearance and glowing armor or Morgana’s dark purple wings and swooping dress, the pair have been a staple for players around the world.

In Runeterra’s lore, they are also linked together as part of some overarching plot due to their deep connection to the current Aspect of Justice and their bond that persists through the toughest of times.

Are Morgana and Kayle sisters in LoL lore?

Searching for celestial clarity among the stars. Image via Riot Games

Yes, Morgana and Kayle are twin sisters in League’s lore, having been both born on Mount Targon during the peak of the Rune Wars. Their mother is Mihira, a former Targonian who let go of her own mortality to ascend and become the Aspect of Justice.

Since their mother was pregnant while she became a divine entity, both Morgana and Kayle were embued with a fraction of her celestial powers. These powers can be seen in action in the latest League cinematic, “Still Here,” which shows various champions across the lands, including the sisters in battle against Aatrox.

The two sisters have, however, always come to a crossroads when it came to embracing their glorious powers since Kayle was very adamant about using her powers while Morgana resented them. One day, the two sisters fought after one of Kayle’s Judicator Order disciples attempted to arrest Morgana and her followers.

To defend her followers, Morgana used her powers to kill the disciple, which enraged Kayle into a fervent battle between the two siblings that ended with the accidental death of their father. While Morgana mourned, Kayle took up both of her mother’s swords and flew to the sky, never to be seen again. In the meantime, Morgana took it upon herself to never fly again, remain on the ground, and embrace her humanity.

Morgana is now known as a legend called the Veiled Lady, who resides in the Sacred Woods outside of Demacia. She waits for the day that she is needed again, while Kayle has left Demacia to stand at her mother’s side, searching for true, god-like clarity on the peaks of Targon.