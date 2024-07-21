Which LoL champion says, ‘Do not run from your shadow, Kayle’?

It’s LoLdle time once more with another League of Legends champion quote to decipher. Those who have played Wordle will be familiar with this minigame, which sees a daily challenge in the form of a champion quote from League.

Today’s quote mentions shadows and running, but crucially, gives a pretty big hint right off the bat. Here’s the solution for today’s LoLdle, July 21.

Who says “Do not run from your shadow, Kayle” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for July 21 is “Do not run from your shadow, Kayle,” The League champion who says this line is Morgana.

An easy weekend LoLdle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s clear today’s LoLdle champ has a connection with Kayle, so who better to pick than her twin sister Morgana? In League‘s lore the pair are tragically intertwined and are opposite to one another in almost every way, so a guess at the Veiled One is obvious.

But what if you didn’t know the lore? Kayle has a few key interactions with other champions including the likes of Sylas, Pyke, Garen, Jarvan IV, and Lux that you may have heard over the years—but given the mention of a shadow, none match up quite like Kayle’s sister.

Still, this one might not be as easy as a standard voice line. You’ll only hear this one if a game contains both Kayle and Morgana and given the former has just a 1.5 percent pick rate right now according to U.GG, you probably haven’t heard it in some time!

