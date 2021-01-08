When will Viego be released in League of Legends?

Jungle mains, rejoice—Riot Games revealed the addition of a new champion for the role earlier today.

Viego, the Ruined King, is League’s next champ and he’ll likely shake up the meta when he steps onto the Rift.

Viego boasts several stuns, many buffs, and heavy damage with what looks like a versatile and strong kit. He has a Qiyana-like ability to camouflage himself near walls and an executioner ultimate that automatically selects the champion with the most missing HP and finishes them.

Related: Here are all of the abilities for Viego, League’s upcoming jungler

He comes from the Shadow Isles and will likely have a significant impact on Runeterra’s lore since he was revealed to be the face of the upcoming Riot game called The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Jungle mains should set aside some RP or blue essence if they want to get their hands on the jungler as soon as he hits the live servers. Viego will likely have a high pick and ban rate at first, similar to Samira’s release and OP state before she received several nerfs.

When will Viego be released in League?

Riot revealed that Viego will be released in Patch 11.2, which is set to go live in League on Jan. 21, according to the game’s patch schedule.

Viego will likely be introduced to the PBE test servers soon. Yesterday, Ruined skins for Draven, Karma and Shyvana were added to the PBE, certainly as references to Viego’s reveal.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.