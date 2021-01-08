The Ruined King is almost here.

The Ruined King is quite the charmer.

Riot Games unveiled Viego’s abilities today, the new jungler who’s also the title antagonist in the upcoming RPG The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. And even though you won’t be able to get your hands on the new champ until “later this month,” players can still preview his full kit now.

Here’s are all of Viego’s abilities.

Passive – Sovereign’s Domination

Viego can temporarily possess enemy champions he helps kill, healing for a portion of their max health. Viego’s items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities become those of his slain enemy’s, and he gains a free cast of his own ultimate.

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

Passive: Viego’s attacks deal a percent of the target’s current health as bonus damage. When Viego attacks an enemy he recently hit with an ability, the attack strikes twice.

Active: Viego stabs forward with his blade, damaging all enemies hit.

W – Spectral Maw

Viego charges up and then dashes forward, hurling a blast of mist that stuns and damages the first enemy hit. Stun duration and mist range increase with charge time, damage and dash range don’t.

E – Harrowed Path

Viego spreads a wave of Black Mist around a nearby wall. While in the mist, Viego becomes Camouflaged and gains attack speed and movement speed.

R – Heartbreaker

Viego discards any bodies he is currently possessing and teleports forward, attacking the enemy champion in rage with the lowest percent health and dealing bonus damage based on their missing health. Other enemies in range are knocked away.

