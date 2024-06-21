Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Swarm visual
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

When will LoL’s Swarm game mode go live?

Prepare to save the world.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 10:04 am

In the world of League of Legends Anima Squad universe, Earth is under siege. The world’s final line of defense is rising to stand up for the planet, and in the new PvE game mode Swarm, you’ll step into the shoes of one of these powerful protectors.

Recommended Videos

This mode is a “bullet heaven” playlist that lets players blast away at countless waves of monstrous enemies as you hold the line with three other teammates in a game mode League has never seen before. There are many different weapons, Augments, and other tools you can access to wipe out anyone who stands in your way.

If you wish to jump into the action, here is when League’s new Swarm game mode will go live.

What is LoL Swarm’s launch date?

Swarm gameplay
Fearless in the face of certain peril. Image via Riot Games

League’s new Swarm game mode launches with Patch 14.14 on Wednesday, July 17, along with the new 2024 Anima Squad event. Players get to explore a ton of new content for the rest of the summer, including the new mode, various missions within the event, and the game’s newest champion, Aurora.

In Swarm, you can choose from several playable champions alongside up to three different teammates as you fight against swarms of rampant Primordians. Whether you’re firing off countless bullets as Jinx or soaking up damage as Leona, you can pick from multiple different playstyles and build your champion the way you want.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
twitter linkedin