When is the 2023 LoL Worlds Qualifying Series? New EU/NA last chance qualifier, explained

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is just over one month away, and the tournament is set to see some new changes this year, especially regarding its format. Beyond the replacement of the group stage with a new “Swiss stage,” another addition will come to Worlds in the form of the “Worlds Qualifying Series,” a best-of-five played between two major region teams to see which one of them gets the final slot in the tournament’s field.

The Worlds Qualifying Series is a last chance qualifier for two League of Legends teams trying to make Worlds: one from Europe and one from North America. The two squads that finished in fourth place in the LCS (North America) and the LEC (Europe) will face off with one final chance to claim the last slot in the tournament’s field.

This series was inspired by the lack of (and need for more) dedicated best-of-fives between EU and NA. Between 2013 and 2022, only three series had been played between the two bitter rivals outside of Rift Rivals events, and it wasn’t until last year’s World Championship play-in stage that the drought ended when Evil Geniuses triumphed over MAD Lions in a clean sweep. That series re-ignited the EU/NA rivalry, and this year, we’re guaranteed to get at least one more match between the two regions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Worlds Qualifying series, including the participants, as well as its match date.

Who is playing in the Worlds Qualifying series?

Team BDS will represent the LEC in the Worlds Qualifying Series. Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

The Worlds Qualifying Series will be played between Golden Guardians of the LCS and Team BDS of the LEC. Both teams finished fourth in their respective regions’ summer playoffs and, as a result, will get one final chance to compete for a spot at Worlds.

Related: All teams qualified for 2023 LoL World Championship

The top three teams from EU and NA received automatic berths to the Worlds Swiss stage, but that won’t be the case for the winner of the Worlds Qualifying Series. The winner between Team BDS and Golden Guardians will still have to battle through the play-in stage.

LoL Worlds Qualifying Series 2023 match date

Golden Guardians will look to reach their second international tourney of the year. Photo by Chris Betancourt/Riot Games via Flickr

The 2023 Worlds Qualifying Series will be played on Oct. 9 and will decide which team from Europe or North America will receive the final berth at this year’s LoL World Championship.

There will be a relatively short turnaround for whichever team wins the series, as the play-in stage begins the very next day. After months of preparation for the series, the winner will be immediately thrust into the tournament after a 24-hour timeframe.

About the author