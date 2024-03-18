When is Skarner’s VGU releasing in League of Legends?

Ever since winning Riot Games’ fan poll in 2022, League of Legends players have been wondering when the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Skarner would drop.

Two years later, your patience has finally been rewarded, with the developers officially confirming the new-look scorpion and his upcoming release date. The Crystal Vanguard is gone and in his place stands the Primordial Sovereign as he rises to protect the people of Ixtal while keeping their kingdom hidden away from the dangers of the outside world.

Skarner will be armed with a new stinger, boasting three new abilities, a unique twist on his iconic ultimate, and a whole new collection of reimagined skins that should help you find your favorite look as you zoom across the Summoner’s Rift in style.

Prepare your Blue Essence and get ready for some exhilarating matches when Skarner’s VGU release date rolls around.

Skarner VGU release date in LoL

Prepare for a true menace on the Summoner’s Rift. Image via Riot Games

Skarner’s upcoming VGU will be released on League’s live servers on Tuesday, April 2, a day before Patch 14.7. If you’re far too impatient to wait, however, you can jump into the League PBE and try out all of his new abilities when he’s released on League‘s test servers on Tuesday, March 19.

He should also have all of the newly revamped skins available for you to try out, just in case you’re late on the Skarner cosmetic train and are looking to sample some of the looks he has to offer. He does, however, only have five skins available for purchase at the moment, giving him one of the lowest skin counts of any champion in the game.

